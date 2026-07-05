EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Sunday Morning Rants Revealed — Blood-Soaked Star Called NBC Every Week to Moan About Murder Jokes

Macdonald, who died in 2021 at age 61 from complications of acute leukemia, frequently took aim at O.J. and often called him a murderer during the newsy segment.

"O.J. used to call up Don Ohlmeyer, who was the head of programming at the network, every Sunday after Update, to do the, 'What the hell, Don? I thought you ran this network,'" recalled Downey during a panel for the world premiere of the documentary Playing POTUS at the Tribeca Film Festival. And that would get communicated back to [SNL creator] Lorne [Michaels]."

Downey said the retired jock – who was found liable for the killings of Nicole and Goldman in 1997 in a wrongful death civil suit filed by Ron's father, Fred Goldman – and his team never attempted to speak directly with him because "they felt like that was a waste of their time," and instead put "unrelenting pressure" on Michaels.