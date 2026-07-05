EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Died Dreaming of Transforming Himself Into TV Evangelist 'To Atone for Double Murder of Wife Nicole and Her Pal Ron Goldman'

Sources told is the killer NFL star – infamously aquitted of, then found liable after a civil case for the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal Ron Goldman – claimed he had turned a new leaf while serving time in Nevada.

O.J. Simpson died claiming he had found God and was planning to become a TV evangelist before he was killed by cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

He was banged up after Simpson and several men broke into a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007 to steal sports memorabilia the football star claimed was his.

He was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and served nine years in a Nevada prison before being paroled in 2017.

An insider has now told us: "O.J. threw himself completely into religion when he was locked up. For quite a while, he quietly led Bible discussions and encouraged other inmates to get involved. It became one of the biggest parts of his daily routine.

"Whenever anyone speak to him at that time, the conversation almost always came back to faith. He barely wanted to talk about anything else. Scripture, prayer, redemption – that's what's constantly on O.J.'s mind. It became such a central part of his life it seemed to overshadow everything else."

But another source looked at Simpson's "conversion" behind bars, telling us: "It was bulls---. He was just using it to try and land early release."

Another source said Simpson genuinely started to "atone for murdering Nicole and Ron."