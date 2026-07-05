EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Died Dreaming of Transforming Himself Into TV Evangelist 'To Atone for Double Murder of Wife Nicole and Her Pal Ron Goldman'
July 4 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
O.J. Simpson died claiming he had found God and was planning to become a TV evangelist before he was killed by cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources told is the killer NFL star – infamously aquitted of, then found liable after a civil case for the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal Ron Goldman – claimed he had turned a new leaf while serving time in Nevada.
Prison Faith Claims
He was banged up after Simpson and several men broke into a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007 to steal sports memorabilia the football star claimed was his.
He was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and served nine years in a Nevada prison before being paroled in 2017.
An insider has now told us: "O.J. threw himself completely into religion when he was locked up. For quite a while, he quietly led Bible discussions and encouraged other inmates to get involved. It became one of the biggest parts of his daily routine.
"Whenever anyone speak to him at that time, the conversation almost always came back to faith. He barely wanted to talk about anything else. Scripture, prayer, redemption – that's what's constantly on O.J.'s mind. It became such a central part of his life it seemed to overshadow everything else."
But another source looked at Simpson's "conversion" behind bars, telling us: "It was bulls---. He was just using it to try and land early release."
Another source said Simpson genuinely started to "atone for murdering Nicole and Ron."
TV Preacher Dream
One of our insiders also said Simpson was only using his Bible-thumping in jail to kickstart a career he wanted to pursue as a TV preacher when he was released.
They added: "O.J. was saying he wanted to use religion to bring people together, but that's BS as far as I'm concerned.
"There is a lot of people sending bucket-loads of money to these TV preachers, and O.J. knew it. He was just looking to rake in millions from poor, unsuspecting Christians.
"It's a dangerous idea to think of Simpson could have become a self-styled prophet who can reach people all over the world."
Simpson was said to have been spurred on by watching televangelist Frederick Price, whose Ever Increasing Faith ministries broadcasts has reached more than 15 million followers each week.
"If he can do it, so can I," a source said O.J. proclaimed while behind bars.
Ego Fueled Ambition
Incredibly, Simpson believed he would have been welcomed into households even though many people still believe he murdered Nicole and Ron.
Another source told us: "People have to remember that this is a man who cold-heartedly slaughtered two human beings and got away with it.
"The idea of him actually succeeding as any kind of preacher may sound ridiculous. Unfortunately, he could have pulled it off because he had an ego the size of the Brooklyn Bridge."
Another source said Simpson had his management mock up posters of him as an evangelist to pitch to TV networks.
He never got to realize his dream of preaching to the nation, as Simpson died from cancer aged 76 on April 10, 2024.
Trial Of The Century
Before his death, the former NFL star was famously acquitted of the 1994 murders of Nicole, 35, and her waiter friend Ron, 25, after televised criminal trial – though he was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit.
Following the brutal stabbing deaths of Brown and Goldman, Simpson famously led police on a slow-speed chase in a white Ford Bronco that was broadcast live to 95 million viewers.
His 1995 criminal trial was dubbed the "Trial of the Century" before it ended in an acquittal.
In 1997, a civil jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown and Goldman, ordering him to pay $33.5million in damages.