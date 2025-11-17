WATCH: 'Saturday Night Live' Delivers Most Vicious Attack Yet — 'Weekend Update' Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che Torch Trump Over Epstein Scandal

For the first time since March 2024, SNL's Weekend Update skipped any appearances from its "correspondents," and instead laid into the latest Epstein email dump right away.

Jost kicked off the slugfest, making a direct reference to the newly released correspondence: "Well, the longest government shutdown in history finally ended after 43 days, and you know, first day back in the office, you gotta check all those piled-up emails."

He blisteringly added: "House Democrats released an email written by Jeffrey Epstein in which he claims that Donald Trump 'knew about the girls.' It's bombshell news that legal experts are calling 'duh.'"