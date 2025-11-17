WATCH: 'Saturday Night Live' Delivers Most Vicious Attack Yet — 'Weekend Update' Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che Torch Trump Over Epstein Scandal
Nov. 17 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Colin Jost and Michael Che held nothing back on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, unloading their most brutal jokes yet about Donald Trump's long-rumored status on the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can report.
The scathing 'Weekend Update' segment forwent any special guests or drop-ins for its nearly non-stop barrage – and viewers loved it.
Trump Takedown
For the first time since March 2024, SNL's Weekend Update skipped any appearances from its "correspondents," and instead laid into the latest Epstein email dump right away.
Jost kicked off the slugfest, making a direct reference to the newly released correspondence: "Well, the longest government shutdown in history finally ended after 43 days, and you know, first day back in the office, you gotta check all those piled-up emails."
He blisteringly added: "House Democrats released an email written by Jeffrey Epstein in which he claims that Donald Trump 'knew about the girls.' It's bombshell news that legal experts are calling 'duh.'"
Che's jokes were even more pointed, as he brought up an email that appeared to include an outlandish connection between Trump and former president Bill Clinton.
"In one of the emails, Epstein’s brother asked if Vladimir Putin has a picture of Donald Trump giving oral sex to someone named Bubba, which was an old nickname for Bill Clinton," Che set up. "So I guess that’s one job that Trump has created."
Targeting Trump on Several Topics
The attacks went far beyond the Epstein scandal, however. Jost ripped into reports that Trump has demanded the Washington Commanders' new football stadium be named after him.
"President Trump told the owners of the Washington Commanders that he wants their new stadium to be named in his honor," Jost said. "So, say hello to the Dementia Dome."
The comedian also reminded the president has had relationships with the likes of Epstein, Prince Andrew, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, calling Trump the "Forrest Gump of meeting famous pedophiles."
Another torpedo lampooned coffee brand Maxwell House's temporary promotional rebranding as Maxwell Apartment to better reflect current times. Jost said: "It’s much better than their first choice: Ghislaine Maxwell House."
'SNL For the Win!'
While Trump may have been reeling, the reaction online was overwhelming.
"Michael Che and Colin Jost crushed Weekend Update," one person tweeted, as another added, "Saturday Night Live with the win!!"
A third person slammed: "Saturday Night Live ridiculed Trump! Perfectly done. I'm waiting for Trump to ask NBC to fire Colin Jost and Michael Che."
Critics Were Not Laughing
Critics of the segment agreed that Trump should pressure the network to respond, as he has done with other condemning comics.
"Michael Che will be removed by Tuesday," one person insisted.
While another blasted: "It’s so funny when they refer to Trump with dementia since he is so much smarter and clearer thinking than anyone on this show, including Lorne Michaels! Trump is negotiating world peace and reordering the economy while they write and act out mediocre junior high skits."
Neither Jost nor Che seemed worried for their jobs, as each reveled in the audience's roars of laughter, with Che even admitting, "This might be my favorite episode."