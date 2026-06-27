EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Wants Even More Sex — Queen of Pop, 67, 'Considering Putting Out Follow-Up to Shock Best-Selling Nudity Book'

The explicit coffee-table book sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide within days of release despite fierce criticism from some commentators, who accused Madonna of courting controversy for publicity.

The publication has never been officially reissued and remains one of the most sought-after out-of-print books in the world, with collectors routinely paying between $400 and $1,500 for rare copies, particularly those still sealed in their original silver Mylar wrapping.

Sources familiar with the iconic singer's thinking said the enduring fascination surrounding the book has not gone unnoticed.

One insider told us: "Madonna has always been fascinated by the idea of pushing boundaries and challenging expectations. Seeing that S-x remains such a coveted cultural artifact more than 30 years later has reignited conversations about whether there could be a modern follow-up.

"Nothing has been finalized, but Madonna is aware that interest in the original book has never disappeared. The fact that collectors are still hunting down copies decades later is something she finds remarkable, and she knows a follow-up charting her decades since the '90s in the same raunchy way as the original Sex book would sell like hotcakes."