EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Wants Even More Sex — Queen of Pop, 67, 'Considering Putting Out Follow-Up to Shock Best-Selling Nudity Book'
June 27 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Madonna is said to be considering a return to one of the most controversial projects of her career, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Queen of Pop is exploring the possibility of a follow-up to her infamous Sex book more than three decades after its original publication.
The 67-year-old singer released her S-x tome on October 21, 1992, alongside her album Erotica, creating one of the defining pop culture flashpoints of the decade.
Madonna's 'Sex' Book Lives On
The explicit coffee-table book sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide within days of release despite fierce criticism from some commentators, who accused Madonna of courting controversy for publicity.
The publication has never been officially reissued and remains one of the most sought-after out-of-print books in the world, with collectors routinely paying between $400 and $1,500 for rare copies, particularly those still sealed in their original silver Mylar wrapping.
Sources familiar with the iconic singer's thinking said the enduring fascination surrounding the book has not gone unnoticed.
One insider told us: "Madonna has always been fascinated by the idea of pushing boundaries and challenging expectations. Seeing that S-x remains such a coveted cultural artifact more than 30 years later has reignited conversations about whether there could be a modern follow-up.
"Nothing has been finalized, but Madonna is aware that interest in the original book has never disappeared. The fact that collectors are still hunting down copies decades later is something she finds remarkable, and she knows a follow-up charting her decades since the '90s in the same raunchy way as the original Sex book would sell like hotcakes."
Sequel Rumors Gain Momentum
Another insider added, "She has never been an artist who likes to repeat herself, but she is also very conscious of her legacy. There have been discussions about what a contemporary version of that project might look like and how it could reflect where she is now in her life and career."
The continued demand for S-x has become a source of fascination within the publishing and memorabilia worlds.
A rare-book specialist familiar with the collector market said, "Nothing else has managed to sustain this level of demand for so long. People have been searching for this title for decades, and every year there seems to be a new generation of collectors determined to track down a copy."
The publication's reputation has been reinforced by industry observers over the years. BookFinder has repeatedly ranked S-x among America's most sought-after out-of-print books and previously described it as featuring "photos of the Material Girl, without the material."
Why Collectors Pay Thousands
The company has expressed skepticism the original book would ever return to shelves in its original form.
BookFinder said: "Since Madonna is never one to do something twice, and the fact that the once highly controversial book is less edgy than it once was leads us to guess that S-x will remain out of print."
Publishing insiders argue the scarcity of the book has only heightened its appeal.
An industry source said, "The scarcity is part of the attraction. Once a book becomes difficult to obtain, especially one attached to a cultural figure as significant as Madonna, demand can take on a life of its own."
Collectors continue to place particular value on copies in pristine condition. The book's distinctive metal-and-spiral binding is known to be fragile, while certain international editions featured altered imagery.
A memorabilia dealer explained: "Condition is everything. Sealed copies are the gold standard, but even well-preserved opened editions attract strong interest because so many examples have deteriorated over time."
The book has outlasted numerous other collectible titles in terms of demand.
BookFinder's rankings have also featured works by Nora Roberts, Stephen King, Johnny Cash, Ray Bradbury, Carl Sagan, C.S. Lewis, and Philip K. Dick, as well as more niche publications such as Alice Starmore's Tudor Roses and Sarah Bradford's The Reluctant King.
A collector source said, "S-x isn't just a book anymore. It's a piece of pop culture history, and that's why people keep searching for it year after year."