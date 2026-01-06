Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: White House E.T. Cover-Up Exposed! How George H.W. Bush Confirmed 'Aliens ARE Here!'

white house et cover up exposed george hw bush aliens here
Source: MEGA

White House E.T. cover-up claims say George H.W. Bush confirmed aliens are here and known to insiders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

A bombshell new disclosure reveals former President George H.W. Bush learned that space aliens came face-to-face with U.S. military personnel at a New Mexico airbase more than 60 years ago, but kept mum about the mind-boggling meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The explosive revelation comes from Dr. Eric Davis, a top astrophysicist who worked for the Pentagon's since-disbanded Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

He insists, in the new documentary The Age of Disclosure, that the former president briefed him on the extraordinary 1964 alien encounter at Holloman Air Force Base.

Ex-Prez Allegedly Briefed on UFOs

white house et cover up exposed george hw bush aliens here
Source: MEGA

Eric Davis said George H.W. Bush described a 1964 UFO landing at Holloman Air Force Base in 'The Age of Disclosure.'

Davis says the ex-commander-in-chief detailed to him in 2003 – 10 years after he'd left office – that three UFOs buzzed the base before one of them actually landed on the tarmac.

"A non-human entity deboarded the craft ... and interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," Davis said Bush, who died in 2018 at the age of 94, told him.

But when Bush asked his aides for more details, he was curtly told "he did not have a need to know" and so kept it secret, said Davis.

Presidents Denied UFO Truth

white house et cover up exposed george hw bush aliens here
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio questioned assumptions about presidential access while discussing UFO secrecy in the documentary.

The bombshell revelation jibes with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told the film's producers, "There's this assumption that presidents can walk into the Oval Office on day one and say, 'All right, take me to Roswell [New Mexico], show me the alien bodies [that allegedly were pulled from a downed UFO there in 1947]. I want to see the video of the autopsy, I want to see the whole thing.'

"I think that really is a naive understanding of how our government works."

Sources say the doc reveals other astounding testimony that pulls back the curtain on a decades-old, secret government UFO retrieval outfit dubbed the "Legacy Program."

The program, Davis said, investigated an incident where several ETs were said to have been pulled from the wreckage of a large tic tac-shaped UFO in Russia in 1998.

Scientists Claim Evidence of Aliens

Gary Nolan cited treating soldiers with severe injuries allegedly linked to encounters with an alien craft.
Source: MOSTAFA MERAJI/UNSPLASH; MEGA

Gary Nolan cited treating soldiers with severe injuries allegedly linked to encounters with an alien craft.

And Gary Nolan, an immunologist and cancer researcher at Stanford University's School of Medicine, told producers he once treated soldiers who had sustained "horrific" burns and "internal scarring" in their brains after allegedly encountering an alien craft.

Hal Puthoff, a quantum physicist and former AATIP member, says proof exists that more than one alien species have visited Earth.

"The bodies recovered are not all the same type," Puthoff said. "Whoever it is, they're here – and they've been operating here for a long time."

