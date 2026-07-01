Former Bush Official Warns MAGA After Trump 'Broke Every Single Rule' and Hints Democrats Will Seek Revenge — 'He Won't Rule Forever'
July 1 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
It appears Donald Trump is playing with fire, at least that is what a former Assistant Secretary of State is claiming following the president's knack for skirting the rules, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kim R. Holmes, who worked under President George W. Bush from 2002 to 2005, has now warned Trump and his MAGA base, suggesting that Democrats will seek revenge if they take over the reins.
Ex-Bush Officials Tears Into Trump
"Every single rule broken, law violated, and norm transgressed by exclusive presidential decree or action will now be thrown back at us from the other direction," Holmes predicted on X, as he accused the controversial politician of doing things his own way and being careless.
Holmes noted that even when Trump "addresses a legitimate problem, he does so not by arranging the passage of permanent laws...but by lazily using presidential directives and 'memos' that can be reversed the minute another president enters the White House."
Holmes, who is also a historian, then called out the MAGA base, claiming Trump's supporters are not thinking of the consequences of the president's behavior.
He explained: "His supporters may delude themselves into thinking that he or someone like him will rule forever... may be counting on this sentiment to stay in power, as a pathway to a new kind of authoritarian rule."
'He Will Not Stay in Power Forever'
Trump has seen his approval ratings crumble during his second term as president, as the war in Iran and high gas prices have made a huge dent in his popularity, and Holmes reminded his loyal base he won't be at the top of the helm much longer.
"He will not stay in power forever," Holmes said, and said his fans "will then discover the cost of such complicity, when in all this edgy rule breaking is turned against them."
Holmes added, "It may feel good now, but it is at best a sugar high. Before you could at least legitimately complain that the rules were being broken. No more."
The former reality star's critics agreed with Holmes, as one person responded, "The problem is Trump's ratings and the Republicans' ratings are the lowest in history. Neither of them cares."
However, another noted, "Many of his MAGA base wouldn't vote for a Democrat under any circumstances. That's why it's vital for Democrats to eject the failing establishment leadership in their party that has been wounding the brand for 50 years now."
Trump On His 'Last Days'?
A user revealed, "I've told MAGA to be careful what you wish for. Once democracy is lost, it's really hard to get it back." Meanwhile, while Trump's current term is set to end in January 2029, a notable Democratic strategist thinks the 80-year-old will bail way before then.
James Carville's prediction came after the release of the bombshell book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which features plenty of embarrassing claims about the president.
The authors claim Trump has an odd nighttime routine, where he apparently would "frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor."
The book also claims Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, use separate bedrooms: "Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care."
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Carville explained, "I understand the story is the incompetence and stupidity and the grossness, but the larger issue is this: They're leaking... They leak what happens in a bedroom, they leak what happens in meetings... Trump, as out of his mind as he is, knows that he's surrounded by traitors."
The 81-year-old then boldly predicted, "When I tell you that this thing is in its last days, I'm telling you this thing is in its last days..."
Despite the leaks and Trump's rumored faltering health, including claims the president was taking an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program, Trump has continued to claim he's in "perfect" shape.