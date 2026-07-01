Former Bush Official Warns MAGA After Trump 'Broke Every Single Rule' and Hints Democrats Will Seek Revenge — 'He Won't Rule Forever'

Trump has seen his approval ratings crumble during his second term as president, as the war in Iran and high gas prices have made a huge dent in his popularity, and Holmes reminded his loyal base he won't be at the top of the helm much longer.

"He will not stay in power forever," Holmes said, and said his fans "will then discover the cost of such complicity, when in all this edgy rule breaking is turned against them."

Holmes added, "It may feel good now, but it is at best a sugar high. Before you could at least legitimately complain that the rules were being broken. No more."

The former reality star's critics agreed with Holmes, as one person responded, "The problem is Trump's ratings and the Republicans' ratings are the lowest in history. Neither of them cares."

However, another noted, "Many of his MAGA base wouldn't vote for a Democrat under any circumstances. That's why it's vital for Democrats to eject the failing establishment leadership in their party that has been wounding the brand for 50 years now."