House of Horrors Shock: Police Were Unaware 16 'Almost Feral' Children Were Living in Feces-Filled Ohio Home Before Indecent Exposure Raid

The serving of an indecent exposure warrant ended up uncovering a hidden house of horrors with 16 children inside kept in feral conditions, RadarOnline.com can report. The discovery shocked even the most veteran of police officials, who described the decrepit conditions of the home and of the kids.

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Unspeakable Conditions in the House

Source: Vinton county court Cops made the gruesome discovery while attempting to serve a warrant to Gary Siders, Jr.

The children, who are all from the same family, were living in wretched conditions with human waste all around, while reportedly being confined to just one room for much of the past four years. They range from as young as 18 months to 18 years of age, and all display some form of developmental disability. Some of the children were unable to speak. The eldest could not even write her name, investigators said. "One of the investigative challenges is that [the children] are limited," said county Sheriff Ryan Cain. They can communicate, but it's extremely limited, and some not at all." In addition to the 18-year-old, court records show the other children's ages as 16, 15, 14, 13, 11, 10, 8, 6, and 5, along with 4-year-old twins, 2-year-old twins, and 1-year-old twins.

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Family of Four Arrested

Source: Vinton county court Gary Siders, Jr. married wife Elizabeth when she was 15 and pregnant.

Police first came upon the gruesome home as they tried to serve an indecent exposure warrant on Gary Siders Jr. Instead, authorities ended up arresting the 36-year-old, along with his wife, Elizabeth Siders, 33, and parents Gary, 73, and Christina, 66. The two parents and two grandparents were each charged with 16 counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony. According to court records, Gary Jr. was 18 years old and had only finished ninth grade when he married Elizabeth, who was just 15 and had finished eighth grade. Their oldest child was born two months after their wedding.

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'It Really Looked Third World'

Source: Vinton county court Two parents and two grandparents were arrested and charged with endangering children.

The home was in the tiny town of Hamden, which has a population of less than 1,000 people and is about 60 miles southeast of Columbus. Authorities said the children were kept in an area measuring approximately 12 feet by 12 feet. "Conditions you cannot even imagine people being in, let alone children being in," Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said. "It was terrible. They looked like almost feral animals." Wilson said investigators were forced to wear masks when entering the trash-filled home. "It really looked third world. It is not something we are used to seeing in America. I cannot get the smell off of me," said Wilson.

Several Children Were Hospitalized

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Source: Vinton county court The children were all related to the parents.