Tyler Robinson's Legal Team Lashes Out Over DNA Evidence That 'Doesn't Match' Charlie Kirk's Suspected Killer During Heated Hearing

"She can't match Mr. Robinson to the questioned samples," Burt told the courtroom. According to Bakker, Robinson's roommate and alleged lover, Lance Twiggs, gave the FBI a DNA sample for comparison. Bakker then explained reran her tests and attributed all of the DNA to the pair.

After Burt hit back, Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride noted the DNA testing could be examined if the case goes to trial.

McBride said, "The point is there are explanations that are susceptible to different interpretations and arguments. The court is going to determine if it meets the threshold of reliability at trial."

Kirk was murdered while speaking to students at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Robinson had driven three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.