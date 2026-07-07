Charlie Kirk Assassination Trial Horror: Judge Flinches as Court Watches Disturbing Footage of Conservative Activist Being Shot in the Neck
July 7 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Judge Tony Graf appeared uncomfortable in court as he watched disturbing footage of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination played in court earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, Graf flinched and adjusted his seat back slightly as he watched Kirk get shot in the neck, before informing the room, "And that concludes state's Exhibit 8."
Erika Kirk Leaves Courtroom Before Video
On Monday, July 6, three different videos of the horrific moment the controversial political commentator was killed were reportedly presented in court.
However, Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk, was said to have left the courtroom shortly before they were shown.
Erika Kirk Speaks Out Before Court Hearing
As Radar previously reported, the mother-of-two, 31, was ushered into the courtroom earlier that day to attend the hearing that will determine if her husband's accused murderer, Tyler Robinson, will go to trial.
"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," she wrote via X that same day.
"We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," she continued. "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."
Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Charlie was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking to a crowd of around 3,000 people at Utah Valley University. The lethal shots fired at the Turning Point USA cofounder were believed to have originated from a distant roof at the time.
The shooting swiftly led to a manhunt, and the next day, Robinson, 22, was taken into police custody. He was later charged with aggravated murder.
Robinson, who allegedly admitted to the shooting in a message to his partner, has yet to enter a plea.
If found guilty, Robinson could face the death penalty.
Tyler Robinson's Legal Team Fights Against Death Penalty
However, Robinson's legal team made a bid to have the possibility of capital punishment taken off the table after accusing prosecutors of breaking a gag order for discussing claims that the bullet used to kill Charlie allegedly did not match Robinson's rifle.
Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard argued that he spoke out on the topic in an effort to correct the alleged "mischaracterization of bullet evidence" from the defense.
"My concern is that it would feed the idea the state did not have sufficient evidence in the case," Ballard explained at the time. "This was a significant issue, and we needed to figure out how to respond to that."
"In a murder case where a victim was killed by a single bullet," added Ballard, "it is difficult to imagine publicity that would be more unduly prejudicial than false reports that the bullet recovered from the victim was proven to have not been fired from the defendant’s rifle."
The judge later determined that prosecutors were allowed to correct public record, but said Ballard was incorrect to say there was "ample evidence" of Robinson's alleged guilt in the murder case.