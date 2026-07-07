Charlie Kirk Assassination Trial Horror: Judge Flinches as Court Watches Disturbing Footage of Conservative Activist Being Shot in the Neck

However, Robinson's legal team made a bid to have the possibility of capital punishment taken off the table after accusing prosecutors of breaking a gag order for discussing claims that the bullet used to kill Charlie allegedly did not match Robinson's rifle.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard argued that he spoke out on the topic in an effort to correct the alleged "mischaracterization of bullet evidence" from the defense.

"My concern is that it would feed the idea the state did not have sufficient evidence in the case," Ballard explained at the time. "This was a significant issue, and we needed to figure out how to respond to that."

"In a murder case where a victim was killed by a single bullet," added Ballard, "it is difficult to imagine publicity that would be more unduly prejudicial than false reports that the bullet recovered from the victim was proven to have not been fired from the defendant’s rifle."

The judge later determined that prosecutors were allowed to correct public record, but said Ballard was incorrect to say there was "ample evidence" of Robinson's alleged guilt in the murder case.