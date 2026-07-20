Donald Trump Branded 'Global Embarrassment' for Lingering on Stage While Spain Captain Lifts World Cup Trophy — After Argentina Star Snubs Handshake
July 20 2026, Published 7:50 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been branded a “global embarrassment” for lingering on stage as Spain lifted the World Cup.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Commander-in-Chief, 80, was also accused of hogging the limelight and placing himself "centre of attention" as the victorious Spain side celebrated their 1-0 victory over holders Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.
'Trying To Hog The Spotlight'
Trump presented both teams with their winners and runners-up medals before handing over the striking gold trophy to Spain captain, Rodri.
And the midfielder, along with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, was seen ushering Trump to one side so he could lift the trophy.
However the president remained awkwardly close to the jubilant celebrations.
Taking to social media, one user said: "Trying to hog the spotlight and claim everyone's success as his, embarrassing everyone around him," another added: "He stands there like an idiot thinking people want to take photos with him.
'Something Is Wrong With Him'
A third questioned Trump’s mental state, writing: "Dementia and narcissism on display. Trump foolishly lingers on stage before being hurriedly led off."
A fourth commented: "The president of the United States, something is wrong with him. He always sees himself as center of attention. The emperor of the world."
And a fifth simply added: "Global embarrassment."
Trump arrived at the stadium on Marine One, with the president’s helicopter first flying over the stadium about 45 minutes before kick-off.
He attended the final alongside First Lady Melania and the couple watched the match with Infantino in a private box.
Shunned By Argentina Star
After the match both Trump and Infantino were booed by fans walking onto the pitch for the trophy presentation.
While handing out medals, one Argentine player Christian Romero shunned a handshake with the president.
The defender shook the hand of both FIFA president Infantino and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, who were either side of Trump, but did not engage with the president.
Trump's presence at the showpiece saw security ramped up to unprecedented levels at the 82,500-seater venue.
It resulted in fans forming long queues to get into the stadium, which in some cases took two hours to go down.
Before the game. Trump had badmouthed winners Spain due to an ongoing feud with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over Madrid’s lack of support during the war in Iran
"Spain is a wasted cause," Trump fumed to NATO boss Mark Rutte earlier this month.
"We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. Cut off all trade with Spain, please. Including visits. We don’t want anything to do. They’re hopeless. Bad people."
Sánchez had been in Trump's box at MetLife Stadium, alongside King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
Trump is the first sitting U.S. president to attend the men’s World Cup final on American soil.