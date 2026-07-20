Donald Trump Branded 'Global Embarrassment' for Lingering on Stage While Spain Captain Lifts World Cup Trophy — After Argentina Star Snubs Handshake

Trump presented both teams with their winners and runners-up medals before handing over the striking gold trophy to Spain captain, Rodri.

And the midfielder, along with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, was seen ushering Trump to one side so he could lift the trophy.

However the president remained awkwardly close to the jubilant celebrations.

Taking to social media, one user said: "Trying to hog the spotlight and claim everyone's success as his, embarrassing everyone around him," another added: "He stands there like an idiot thinking people want to take photos with him.