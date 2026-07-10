EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Now So Dementia-Addled' He is 'Struggling to Remember Names on His Political Hit-List'

Those claims appear in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Drawing on interviews with anonymous sources and accounts of internal White House discussions, the authors describe what they characterize as a presidency driven by personal instincts, political retribution, and an effort to reshape government institutions.

They write those named in the book were contacted and given opportunities to respond during the reporting process.

According to the book, one source said Trump had become increasingly fixated on settling old scores, while struggling to identify the individuals involved.

The source said: "He knew exactly what he believed they had done to him, but sometimes he needed prompting to remember who they were talking about."

The account is presented by the authors as an example of what they describe as Trump's enduring focus on perceived enemies.

The book describes Trump as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes" and says he governed on "grievances and instincts."

It also recounts an occasion during which, according to the authors, he was found decorating part of the White House with a tube of super glue, presenting the episode as an illustration of his hands-on approach to reshaping his surroundings.