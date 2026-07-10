King Charles Urged to Freeze Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After UK Trip Fiasco: 'The Sussexes Are Not Welcome in Britain'
July 10 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
King Charles III is getting fresh calls to tell Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, that they are "not welcome in Britain" amid their latest trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo spent weeks fueling speculation over whether Markle, 44, and the couple's two children would join Harry, 41, for the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games countdown, only for the trip to descend into chaos with a last-minute palace lodging fiasco and a court defeat that left Harry blasting a U.K. High Court judge.
King Charles Would Be Best to 'Distance Himself Completely'
"I think the king right now, his best bet would be to distance himself completely and make it clear to Harry that the Sussexes are not welcome at all in Britain for a very, very long time. And Harry will just have to reflect on how he's going to reorganize the next few decades of his life," royal biographer Tom Bower explained during an appearance on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast.
The Revenge author pointed to the Sussexes' long trail of royal bombshells since quitting The Firm in 2020 — from their explosive 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Markle raised allegations of racism, to their 2022 Netflix tell-all docuseries and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare.
"It's been hugely damaging, and the popularity of the royal family has fallen because of Megan and Harry's antics," Bower observed.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in 'Self Destruct Mode'
"We've got to remember, in the weeks leading up to this visit, all the briefing that the Sussexes did was unreal. Would he reconcile with William? Would his children come visit their grandfather? All of that was fueled by Montecito," Bower pointed out about how all of the trip details came out of the couple's camp in Southern California.
"Well, that has all now gone sour. That's all now gone really bad for the Sussexes," he continued. "It is fascinating to watch how a couple has blown it and has now, in their desperation, gone into self-destruct mode."
The Sussexes Time for Reconciliation Has 'Now Passed'
Bower suggested that the Sussexes were looking to get a brand "resurrection," but that "the royal family would somehow have to find a way to accept them again in Britain so they could monetize themselves."
"But of course, they're not apologizing. They have no contrition for the terrible things they've done over the last five years. So I never understood exactly how they thought it would play out."
"I think the Sussexes' dream of somehow finding a role here — half in, half out — so they can rebuild some sort of identity in California and sell the jam jars and all the rest of it, I think that is now passed," Bower snarked about Markle's As Ever product line.
After weeks of insisting that the former actress and the couple's two children would join Harry in Britain, Team Sussex abruptly pulled the plug at the last minute, citing security concerns.
Harry only deepened the drama by initially rejecting an invitation to stay at the heavily guarded Buckingham Palace, then performing a last-minute U-turn and accepting less than 48 hours before touching down in England. By then, palace officials reportedly had no time to put the necessary staffing, security and household arrangements in place for his stay.
On his first day of activities, Harry also learned that Judge Matthew Nicklin had dismissed his phone-hacking lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publishers. It caused the duke to make claims of an "obvious whitewash" by the British crown court system.