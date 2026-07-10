King Charles Urged to Freeze Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After UK Trip Fiasco: 'The Sussexes Are Not Welcome in Britain'

"I think the king right now, his best bet would be to distance himself completely and make it clear to Harry that the Sussexes are not welcome at all in Britain for a very, very long time. And Harry will just have to reflect on how he's going to reorganize the next few decades of his life," royal biographer Tom Bower explained during an appearance on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast.

The Revenge author pointed to the Sussexes' long trail of royal bombshells since quitting The Firm in 2020 — from their explosive 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Markle raised allegations of racism, to their 2022 Netflix tell-all docuseries and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare.

"It's been hugely damaging, and the popularity of the royal family has fallen because of Megan and Harry's antics," Bower observed.