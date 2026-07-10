Megyn Kelly Slams 'Fake' Taylor Swift by Branding Singer 'Empty Inside' and Questions 1,000-Strong Wedding Guest List
July 10 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has slammed Taylor Swift by claiming she's "empty inside" and also questioned the singer's 1,000-strong wedding guest list, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative political commentator, 55, believes the Love Story hitmaker's upbringing in the spotlight has impacted her greatly, meaning she's chasing "some sort of fullness" her family was unable to provide for her.
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on Taylor Swift
She made the comments after Swift's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden last weekend, which attracted widespread scrutiny.
Kelly said, "I may shock you, but I feel sorry for Taylor Swift.
"I really think she's empty inside. I think most people who seek fame at a very early age, like in their teens, are chasing after some sort of fullness that wasn't provided by their family of origin for whatever reason. And it never comes. It's a lifelong pursuit because fame and money, adoration from strangers, does not fill void."
Speaking on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, Kelly compared the A-list nuptials to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, making a dig at the ceremony, which felt like an "event" or a "show" that leaned heavily on the celebrity guest list.
Megyn Kelly on Adam Sandler: 'How Did That Come About?'
One of the Hollywood stars in attendance was Adam Sandler, who officiated the nuptials, and Kelly questioned whether he was deserving of the honor.
She explained: "Adam Sandler officiating. Okay. How did that come about? Oh, it was told by the papers that he and Travis were in Happy Gilmore 2 together. When was Happy Gilmore 2 made? 2025."
And on the huge guest list, she added: "Who has a 1,000-person wedding? Maybe, maybe she does have that many friends and family, I don't know, you know, like if you're Italian, you've got non-stop relatives, you could get to 1,000 pretty quickly – which she's not (Italian)."
'She’s Got A Little Meghan Markle In Her'
Kelly's criticisms come days after her initial outburst at the weddings on her own YouTube show.
She said, "It's like, at first I really did not believe that she and he would get married at Madison Square Garden. "It's so on the nose in terms of like, attention-getting, and just so gauche."
On similarities with Markle, she added: "You know, she's got a little Meghan Markle in her, where, notwithstanding the fact that we all know who she is, she’s got to make sure she's reminding us all she’s relevant. She's everywhere. 'Admire me, look at me.'
"So, yeah, it actually does kind of track."
Last month, Kelly once again took aim at Swift, calling her out as a fake New York Knicks fan after she watched game four of the NBA Finals at MSG.
Mocking the star, Kelly said: "Oh yeah, here I am, I'm so excited. Oh, the Knicks!" Then Kelly presented her evidence, saying, "By the way, she was just at a Knicks-Cavaliers game, rooting for Cleveland with Travis Kelce!
"Who does she think she's kidding?! She was there with him. They were rooting for the Cavs. She's a fake New York Knicks fan, and she's a fake person."