Megyn Kelly Slams 'Fake' Taylor Swift by Branding Singer 'Empty Inside' and Questions 1,000-Strong Wedding Guest List

She made the comments after Swift's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden last weekend, which attracted widespread scrutiny.

Kelly said, "I may shock you, but I feel sorry for Taylor Swift.

"I really think she's empty inside. I think most people who seek fame at a very early age, like in their teens, are chasing after some sort of fullness that wasn't provided by their family of origin for whatever reason. And it never comes. It's a lifelong pursuit because fame and money, adoration from strangers, does not fill void."

Speaking on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, Kelly compared the A-list nuptials to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, making a dig at the ceremony, which felt like an "event" or a "show" that leaned heavily on the celebrity guest list.