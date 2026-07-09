Taylor Swift Accused of 'Humiliating' Wedding Decision — After Singer Packed Her 'Circus-Like' Wedding With A-list Stars She 'Didn't Know'

"The party game at this wedding – I spoke to three or four people who were there – was the question, 'How do you know the bride?' And most of them didn't have an answer. They don't really know her," Shuter claimed about guests left scratching their heads about how they scored invites to Swift's wedding.

"I remember when Meghan Markle and Harry had the Clooneys at their wedding, and the Clooneys were like, 'We don't really know them," the It Started With a Whisper author noted about how the "Diva Duchess", 44, had George and Amal Clooney prominently seated in her guest section at her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, even though the Oscar winner and his wife didn't know the former Suits star.

"Well, a lot of people felt that way about Taylor and Travis," Shuter shared, noting that some guests at the New York City nuptials got the same vibe, but didn't want to pass up an opportunity to attend the celebrity wedding of the year.