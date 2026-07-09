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Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Accused of 'Humiliating' Wedding Decision — After Singer Packed Her 'Circus-Like' Wedding With A-list Stars She 'Didn't Know'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's wedding was filled with so many movie stars and Hollywood icons.

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July 9 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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While Taylor Swift has plenty of celebrity friends, some A-list guests at her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce reportedly "didn't really know" the pop superstar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift's 1,000-guest wedding was a who's who of Hollywood, with so many movie stars in attendance that it looked more like the Oscars than a trip down the aisle, as invitees reportedly played a game called "How do you know the bride?"

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding featured many stars with seemingly no connection to the couple.

"It is humiliating that this wedding became as big, ridiculous, and circus-like as it did," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter said about Swift's July 3 Madison Square Garden nuptials on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"When you've got George Stephanopoulos there, who she barely knows – it's like, they don't know each other," the former publicist noted about the Good Morning America co-host and political commentator.

"When you've got Jennifer Lopez there, they don't know each other. Reese Witherspoon, Tom Cruise..." Shuter continued, speaking about the Hollywood heavyweights who seemed to have little prior connection to Swift before attending her wedding to the NFL superstar.

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Wedding Guests Played 'How Do You Know the Bride?'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

A number of Swift's A-list wedding guests reportedly 'didn't know' the bride.

"The party game at this wedding – I spoke to three or four people who were there – was the question, 'How do you know the bride?' And most of them didn't have an answer. They don't really know her," Shuter claimed about guests left scratching their heads about how they scored invites to Swift's wedding.

"I remember when Meghan Markle and Harry had the Clooneys at their wedding, and the Clooneys were like, 'We don't really know them," the It Started With a Whisper author noted about how the "Diva Duchess", 44, had George and Amal Clooney prominently seated in her guest section at her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, even though the Oscar winner and his wife didn't know the former Suits star.

"Well, a lot of people felt that way about Taylor and Travis," Shuter shared, noting that some guests at the New York City nuptials got the same vibe, but didn't want to pass up an opportunity to attend the celebrity wedding of the year.

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Some Guests Didn't Have Taylor Swift's Phone Number, E-Mail Information

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Some of Swift's wedding guests reportedly weren't close enough to even have her personal contact information.

Shuter pointed out that many of the attendees weren't close enough to Swift to have the 14-time Grammy winner's personal contact information.

"They can't even text her, 'Thank you for the invite.' They don't have her email. They don't have her phone number. They don't know Taylor Swift," he noted.

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Blake Lively Was Glaringly Not Invited to Taylor Swift's Wedding

Photo of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift signaled how her friendship is completely over with Blake Lively by snubbing her from the wedding.

The Tinseltown insider said the massive guest list, filled with stars seemingly with no ties to Swift, made it all the more clear that one-time bestie Blake Lively is completely on the outs with her former pal after dragging the Style hitmaker into her messy legal war with Justin Baldoni.

"And so they're at this wedding, and Blake Lively wasn't invited," Shuter pointed out, arguing that if Swift and Kelce had opted for an intimate, family-only ceremony like John F. Kennedy Jr.'s 1996 wedding to Carolyn Bessette, the Gossip Girl alum could at least have saved face by chalking up her snub to the tiny guest list.

"If the wedding had been like the Kennedys – if this had been 20 people on an island in a little church, if it had been that small – Blake could have at least held her head up a little higher and pretended, 'You know, this was a very intimate wedding. This was just for family.' It wasn't. It was a circus," Shuter added.

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