Charlie Kirk Assassination Trial: Eerie Messages Tyler Robinson 'Sent to Trans Lover After Allegedly Shooting Activist' Revealed in Court

Tyler Robinson allegedly admitted to fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a series of chilling text messages sent to his former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, according to evidence revealed during Thursday’s preliminary hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to text messages read aloud in open court, Robinson allegedly instructed Twiggs, who goes by Luna now, to "look underneath the keyboard" before admitting, "I am. I’m sorry," after Twiggs questioned whether he was joking about carrying out the shooting.

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Messages Reveal Alleged Motive

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson is accused of sending a series of text messages introduced during his preliminary hearing, including one in which prosecutors allege he wrote, "I had enough of his hatred."

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The messages, introduced by prosecutors during Robinson's preliminary hearing, allegedly captured Robinson describing efforts to retrieve a rifle from what he called a "drop point" while law enforcement searched the area. "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson allegedly wrote when Twiggs asked why he carried out the shooting. When Twiggs later asked how long he had been planning the attack, Robinson allegedly responded: "A bit over a week I believe."

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Alleged Gun Hunt Detailed

Source: UTAH COURT Prosecutors displayed text messages allegedly sent by Tyler Robinson to Lance Twiggs during Thursday's preliminary hearing in the Charlie Kirk murder case.

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Additional messages read in court allegedly showed Robinson describing himself as sitting in his vehicle while waiting for police activity to subside so he could return to retrieve the firearm. "Guess I’m just sitting in my car watching reels for another hour," one message read, before Robinson allegedly added that he was "getting worried" because he could not locate the rifle. The text messages were introduced alongside portions of Twiggs' recorded police interview, which jurors and those inside the courtroom viewed Thursday. According to the interview, Twiggs testified about allegedly confronting Robinson the following day after receiving the alarming messages. Robinson allegedly confirmed the messages were genuine before becoming emotional.

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Robinson's Alleged Tears and Regret

Source: UTAH COURT A recorded interview between Lance Twiggs and investigators was presented as evidence during Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing.

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"He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn’t done it," Twiggs told investigators in the recorded interview played in court. Twiggs also testified Robinson later indicated he planned to speak with his parents and eventually turn himself in to authorities. Prosecutors further questioned Twiggs about an earlier conversation in which Robinson allegedly asked to borrow a Dremel tool, explaining he wanted to engrave messages onto bullets ahead of what he described as a planned hunting trip with family. Twiggs claimed to have told Robinson where the tool was located and cautioned him not to accidentally discharge a bullet inside the apartment, adding he "didn’t really think about it" until after Kirk was killed.

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Identified In Court

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Source: UTAH COURT Prosecutors displayed surveillance images during Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing that Lance Twiggs testified appeared to show Robinson on the day of the shooting.