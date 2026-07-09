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Home > Exclusives > Kendall Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner Battles Mom Kris to Keep Jacob Elordi Romance Private — Even If It Means Walking Away From Reality Show

Photo of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is said to want to keep her new romance private.

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July 9 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner appears to be guarding her romance with Jacob Elordi from her famous momager's clutches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the 30-year-old is "hell on wheels" regarding Kris Jenner's plans to mention Elordi, 28, on the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

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Kendall Jenner Draws The Line

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is threatening to quit her family's reality series over her new romance, insiders claimed.

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"The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control," the insider suggested, claiming that the model is threatening to walk from the reality show if her new beau is mentioned.

For her part, claims the source, Kris argues that Kendall's being too dramatic, and that they mention sister Kylie Jenner's movie star boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, all the time.

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Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

According to sources, Kris Jenner dismissed the supermodel's rigid boundary as an overly dramatic overreaction.

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However, Kendall isn't backing down.

"She's very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it."

A previous source claimed the Euphoria actor was all about Kendall, as they noted, "Jacob is incredibly charming, and he's very zeroed in on Kendall. He's been pouring all his attention on her, and it's intoxicating."

They added, "Going into this, Kendall vowed she'd stay grounded because she's well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation. But it's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting."

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