EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner Battles Mom Kris to Keep Jacob Elordi Romance Private — Even If It Means Walking Away From Reality Show

"The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control," the insider suggested, claiming that the model is threatening to walk from the reality show if her new beau is mentioned.

For her part, claims the source, Kris argues that Kendall's being too dramatic, and that they mention sister Kylie Jenner's movie star boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, all the time.