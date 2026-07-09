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Home > News > Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Health Mystery Intensifies: Man Seen at Kentucky Senator's Home Claims to Be 'Watching the House' — As Politician Begs for Answers

A man was seen at Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C., home.
Source: MEGA

A man was seen at Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C., home.

July 9 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

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A man was seen at Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C., home several weeks after the Kentucky senator was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Wednesday, July 8, Nicholas Ballasy and Desirée Townsend, both independent journalists, reported that a man was spotted leaving McConnell's property. His vehicle reportedly had a Kentucky license plate.

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Man Claims to Be 'Watching the House'

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Mitch McConnell hasn't been seen publicly since June.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell hasn't been seen publicly since June.

The man claimed to work at McConnell's home and said he was "only watching the house" to "make sure everything's fine there."

According to reports, he said he was given a "key" to "check the house" and "that's it."

When asked by Ballasy if the senator's wife, Elaine Chao, was in town or if he'd seen her come into the house recently, the man replied, "I haven't seen her."

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Source: @NicholasBallasy/X
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Mitch McConnell Taken to the Hospital in June

Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, was on a trip to China during the health incident.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, was on a trip to China during the health incident.

As Radar previously reported, McConnell was taken to the hospital on June 14 and has not been seen publicly since, sparking widespread concerns for his health.

At the time of the incident, Chao was already in China for a "long-planned trip" to help "support her family's philanthropic endeavors."

"During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador," a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S."

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Kentucky Governor Wants Answers on Mitch McConnell's Health

Rumors have swirled that Mitch McConnell is a 'vegetable' or already passed away.
Source: MEGA

Unsubstantiated rumors have swirled that Mitch McConnell is in poor condition.

While several people have claimed to have had phone calls with McConnell, few details on his condition have been released to the public.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear send a request asking for the senator to give an official statement on his health.

"Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of Sen. McConnell,” his letter read. “I am requesting the Senator provide an update on his current health status.”

Meanwhile, rumors have run rampant. Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer claimed McConnell was "brain dead," and former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged he was "basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable."

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'The View' Co-Hosts Ask for Proof of Life

Whoopi Goldberg discussed Mitch McConnell's health issues on 'The View'.
Source: @TheView/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg discussed Mitch McConnell's health issues on 'The View'.

McConnell's health mystery also came up on a recent episode of The View, as the co-hosts begged for there to be "more transparency" on his condition.

"I mean, why don’t they just FaceTime him?" Whoopi Goldberg asked, apparently referring to the Republican politicians who have claimed to have spoken with him. "And if you don’t know how to FaceTime, get somebody young to show you what they do, because that would shut everybody up if you send in the FaceTime of him."

Alyssa Farah Griffin later chimed in, "I do think as a country, because this keeps being an issue, we have to find a way to have a conversation about the age and health of some of our aging members of the Senate and of our government without people just shouting ageism and trying to shut it down."

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