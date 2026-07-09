Mitch McConnell Health Mystery Intensifies: Man Seen at Kentucky Senator's Home Claims to Be 'Watching the House' — As Politician Begs for Answers

McConnell's health mystery also came up on a recent episode of The View, as the co-hosts begged for there to be "more transparency" on his condition.

"I mean, why don’t they just FaceTime him?" Whoopi Goldberg asked, apparently referring to the Republican politicians who have claimed to have spoken with him. "And if you don’t know how to FaceTime, get somebody young to show you what they do, because that would shut everybody up if you send in the FaceTime of him."

Alyssa Farah Griffin later chimed in, "I do think as a country, because this keeps being an issue, we have to find a way to have a conversation about the age and health of some of our aging members of the Senate and of our government without people just shouting ageism and trying to shut it down."