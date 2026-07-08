Whoopi Goldberg Calls for Mitch McConnell to Prove He's Alive — As 'The View' Co-Hosts Demand 'Transparency' on Health Crisis
July 8 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg called for Mitch McConnell to prove he was alive as health fears for the Kentucky Senator intensify, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Wednesday, July 8, installment of The View, Goldberg and other co-hosts argued there should be more "transparency" on the ailing 84-year-old's condition, weeks after he was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home.
'Why Don't They Just FaceTime Him?'
"A lot of people on both sides of the aisle are saying, ‘What the h---? We need more transparency with that,'" Goldberg, 70, said. "I mean, don’t they need to make things crystal clear?"
She also pointed out that former President Joe Biden was put "under the microscope" over suspected physical and cognitive health issues during his term.
"I mean, why don’t they just FaceTime him?" she asked, seemingly referring to Republican politicians who have claimed to have had recent phone calls with the senator. "And if you don’t know how to FaceTime, get somebody young to show you what they do, because that would shut everybody up if you send in the FaceTime of him."
'Give Us More Transparency'
Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that high profile political figures such as McConnell have an "obligation" to "give us more transparency," as their salary is paid for by the people they are representing.
"I do think as a country, because this keeps being an issue, we have to find a way to have a conversation about the age and health of some of our aging members of the Senate and of our government without people just shouting ageism and trying to shut it down. I don’t believe in age-capping who’s in elected office," she added.
While Sunny Hostin admitted she was "uncomfortable" with asking for someone's private medical information, she agreed that public figures are different.
"This is someone that was voted in by Kentuckians, and I do think that they deserve transparency," she said, before suggesting that McConnell could simply contact the governor of Kentucky and provide him with a health update.
Sara Haines then recalled the senator's past health woes, specifically, the concerning moment when McConnell appeared to freeze in front of reporters.
"It was really unsettling to watch, because in those moments I think you have a human response of, ‘Something’s not right here,'" she explained. "So my heart goes out to whatever struggles the family’s going through, my thoughts are with them, but I don’t think, unlike regular citizens, they owe complete transparency."
She also noted that it's not necessarily just a matter of old age, as Senator John Fetterman, 56, also has suffered major medical issues, including a stroke.
"We just recently had another senator that had a mental health crisis," she added, appearing to refer to Senator Tom Kean Jr., who opened up about his battle with depression. "When people are struggling, privacy is for regular citizens, not for elected officials. You have to be transparent because your boss is the voter, and the voters have to know all the information.”