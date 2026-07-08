Whoopi Goldberg Calls for Mitch McConnell to Prove He's Alive — As 'The View' Co-Hosts Demand 'Transparency' on Health Crisis

"A lot of people on both sides of the aisle are saying, ‘What the h---? We need more transparency with that,'" Goldberg, 70, said. "I mean, don’t they need to make things crystal clear?"

She also pointed out that former President Joe Biden was put "under the microscope" over suspected physical and cognitive health issues during his term.

"I mean, why don’t they just FaceTime him?" she asked, seemingly referring to Republican politicians who have claimed to have had recent phone calls with the senator. "And if you don’t know how to FaceTime, get somebody young to show you what they do, because that would shut everybody up if you send in the FaceTime of him."