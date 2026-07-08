Laura Loomer Blasts Republican Elite's Claims 'Hospitalized' Mitch McConnell, 84, Is Holding Lengthy Phone Calls Amid Rumors He Is 'Brain Dead'

The controversial conspiracy theorist doubled down on her belief that McConnell is not fairing well, despite his team's repeated efforts to state otherwise.

In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

However, Loomer alleged "this was a massive cover up."

She wrote on X, "We are being lied to because some RINOs don’t want the Save America Act to pass and they would be more than happy if Kentucky’s Democrat Governor @AndyBeshearKY was able to appoint McConnell’s replacement so Democrats could move to impeach President Trump and further block the Save America Act."