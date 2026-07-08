Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

Laura Loomer Blasts Republican Elite's Claims 'Hospitalized' Mitch McConnell, 84, Is Holding Lengthy Phone Calls Amid Rumors He Is 'Brain Dead'

A photo of Mitch McConnell alongside a photo of Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer continued to spread her theories about Mitch McConnell.

Profile Image

July 8 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mitch McConnell remains absent from the Senate – and Laura Loomer is confident he's not taking work calls.

After the senator was hospitalized on June 14, his future at work was uncertain. However, McConnell's team insisted he was coordinating with staff from bed, even if he wasn't able to cast votes in person. However, Loomer doesn't buy the Republicans' claims, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Loomer Alleges 'Massive Cover Up' in Congress

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Loomer claimed the secrecy stemmed from a political desire to stack votes.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversial conspiracy theorist doubled down on her belief that McConnell is not fairing well, despite his team's repeated efforts to state otherwise.

In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

However, Loomer alleged "this was a massive cover up."

She wrote on X, "We are being lied to because some RINOs don’t want the Save America Act to pass and they would be more than happy if Kentucky’s Democrat Governor @AndyBeshearKY was able to appoint McConnell’s replacement so Democrats could move to impeach President Trump and further block the Save America Act."

Article continues below advertisement

Senators Claim Long Conversations With McConnell

A photo of Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senator John Barrasso
Source: MEGA

Republican leadership claims McConnell is recovering.

Article continues below advertisement

Senators spoke out in support of McConnell, with multiple claiming they had lengthy phone calls with him. Current Senate Majority Leader John Thune claimed he had a "long and substantive" conversation with McConnell on July 6, as confirmed by a spokesperson.

Senator John Barrasso similarly insisted he took a 20 minute phone call with McConnell.

Scott Jennings, a commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

But Loomer didn't believe them, and she questioned why conservatives were vouching for McConnell.

She wrote on X, "I am sure all of you had 20 minute long conversations with Mitch McConnell today since 3 years ago, he couldn’t even have a 45 second conversation."

Article continues below advertisement

Loomer Unearths Video of McConnell Freezing

A photo of Mitch McConnelll
Source: MEGA

Loomer pointed to an old video of McConnell struggling in front of the press.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first of McConnell's health battles. He appeared to freeze up in front of reporters during a routine press conference in 2023. Loomer shared the clip from his difficult moment, where he was asked if he was running for re-election in 2026.

Ultimately, McConnell was cleared by Congressional medical staff to return to work the very next day. However, he did announce this would be his last term.

McConnell previously confirmed, "Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of my lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Bombshell: 'Brain Dead' Senator's Ally Reveals 'Real Reason He's Holding On' After Being Found 'Unconscious' — as His Health Crisis Tears MAGA Apart

Mitch McConnell's wife, Elain Chao, embarked on a trip to China in June.

Mitch McConnell's Wife Elaine Chao Speaks Out on Controversial China Trip — After She Left Country Amid 84-Year-Old Senator's Mysterious Health Crisis

Article continues below advertisement

Loomer Reminds Republicans of Joe Biden's Decline

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden appeared to struggle at times in office.

Loomer further reminded fellow conservatives of their relentless ridicule of former President Joe Biden, who they alleged was suffering from mental decline during his term.

According to the podcaster, the Republicans should apply the same scrutiny to their former Senate Majority Leader.

She wrote, "We spent 4 years calling out the Democrats for covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline, and now Republicans are doing the same for Senator Mitch McConnell @SenMcConnell, who is brain dead."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.