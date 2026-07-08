Laura Loomer Blasts Republican Elite's Claims 'Hospitalized' Mitch McConnell, 84, Is Holding Lengthy Phone Calls Amid Rumors He Is 'Brain Dead'
July 8 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell remains absent from the Senate – and Laura Loomer is confident he's not taking work calls.
After the senator was hospitalized on June 14, his future at work was uncertain. However, McConnell's team insisted he was coordinating with staff from bed, even if he wasn't able to cast votes in person. However, Loomer doesn't buy the Republicans' claims, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Laura Loomer Alleges 'Massive Cover Up' in Congress
The controversial conspiracy theorist doubled down on her belief that McConnell is not fairing well, despite his team's repeated efforts to state otherwise.
In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."
However, Loomer alleged "this was a massive cover up."
She wrote on X, "We are being lied to because some RINOs don’t want the Save America Act to pass and they would be more than happy if Kentucky’s Democrat Governor @AndyBeshearKY was able to appoint McConnell’s replacement so Democrats could move to impeach President Trump and further block the Save America Act."
Senators Claim Long Conversations With McConnell
Senators spoke out in support of McConnell, with multiple claiming they had lengthy phone calls with him. Current Senate Majority Leader John Thune claimed he had a "long and substantive" conversation with McConnell on July 6, as confirmed by a spokesperson.
Senator John Barrasso similarly insisted he took a 20 minute phone call with McConnell.
Scott Jennings, a commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
But Loomer didn't believe them, and she questioned why conservatives were vouching for McConnell.
She wrote on X, "I am sure all of you had 20 minute long conversations with Mitch McConnell today since 3 years ago, he couldn’t even have a 45 second conversation."
Loomer Unearths Video of McConnell Freezing
This isn't the first of McConnell's health battles. He appeared to freeze up in front of reporters during a routine press conference in 2023. Loomer shared the clip from his difficult moment, where he was asked if he was running for re-election in 2026.
Ultimately, McConnell was cleared by Congressional medical staff to return to work the very next day. However, he did announce this would be his last term.
McConnell previously confirmed, "Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of my lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last."
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Loomer Reminds Republicans of Joe Biden's Decline
Loomer further reminded fellow conservatives of their relentless ridicule of former President Joe Biden, who they alleged was suffering from mental decline during his term.
According to the podcaster, the Republicans should apply the same scrutiny to their former Senate Majority Leader.
She wrote, "We spent 4 years calling out the Democrats for covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline, and now Republicans are doing the same for Senator Mitch McConnell @SenMcConnell, who is brain dead."