Mitch McConnell Bombshell: 'Brain Dead' Senator's Ally Reveals 'Real Reason He's Holding On' After Being Found 'Unconscious' — as His Health Crisis Tears MAGA Apart

If the Kentucky politician were to die, the legislature would have to call for a special election by August 3 to fill McConnell's void. However, if an election isn't run, the replacement would be the winner of the general election in November.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) is set to face ex-Kentucky state representative Charles Booker (D-Louisville) this November. Booker previously claimed that having McConnell continue to work amounted to "elder abuse.

"Kentuckians of every stripe deserve a clear and honest answer about the senator's condition,” Booker said. "This seat carries too much responsibility and represents too many people for anything less than real accountability."

Meanwhile, Kentucky law isn't exactly clear on how McConnell's vacancy so late in the election year would interact with a Senate race already on the ballot, as starting with two new candidates for the special election is also a possibility.