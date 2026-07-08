Mitch McConnell Bombshell: 'Brain Dead' Senator's Ally Reveals 'Real Reason He's Holding On' After Being Found 'Unconscious' — as His Health Crisis Tears MAGA Apart
July 8 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
The current condition of Mitch McConnell remains a mystery, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as notable MAGA figures have offered up different claims, including that the senator is "brain dead."
And while McConnell's current state has yet to be confirmed, one ally claims they know the bombshell reason the 84-year-old may be holding on after he was found "unconscious" inside his home.
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If the Kentucky politician were to die, the legislature would have to call for a special election by August 3 to fill McConnell's void. However, if an election isn't run, the replacement would be the winner of the general election in November.
Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) is set to face ex-Kentucky state representative Charles Booker (D-Louisville) this November. Booker previously claimed that having McConnell continue to work amounted to "elder abuse.
"Kentuckians of every stripe deserve a clear and honest answer about the senator's condition,” Booker said. "This seat carries too much responsibility and represents too many people for anything less than real accountability."
Meanwhile, Kentucky law isn't exactly clear on how McConnell's vacancy so late in the election year would interact with a Senate race already on the ballot, as starting with two new candidates for the special election is also a possibility.
The 'Real Reason Mitch Is Holding On' Revealed
"A very interesting question," a member of Rep. Thomas Massie's (R-Ky.) office noted. "It opens up all kinds of possibilities." Massie has become a fierce rival of President Trump, but he remains popular in the state.
And according to one of McConnell's allies, keeping Massie away may be why McConnell's presence is so vital.
The source told Raw America, "That's the real reason Mitch is holding on. It eliminates all doubt and makes Barr a shoo-in to replace him, and also predicted, "We're probably scheduled for several more reports of how well he's doing."
Several Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), have claimed they have spoken with McConnell this week in lengthy conversations.
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Former McConnell aide and current CNN commentator Scott Jennings also claimed he spoke with the senator and recently said on X, "He's still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
He later said on CNN, "... When I heard his voice today, and he was clearly keeping up with stuff, that made me happy to hear from him because like everybody else, I've been, you know, somewhat in the dark about it, but to hear him talking and to know that he’s also talking to the Senate leadership, it made me pretty happy."
However, another member of McConnell noted, "I don't know anything. I'm sure someone knows the truth, but it ain’t me."
Earlier this week, conservative mouthpiece Laura Loomer claimed McConnell was "brain dead" and now a "vegetable" following his health crisis.
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The chaos unfolded on June 14, when McConnell was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being found "unconscious" inside his home.
Weeks later, a statement from McConnell's camp claimed he "continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session." No other updates have been released from his team.
McConnell, who is set to retire at the end of this term, has battled plenty of health issues over the years, including freezing up while speaking to reporters and suffering multiple falls.