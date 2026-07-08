Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Bombshell: 'Brain Dead' Senator's Ally Reveals 'Real Reason He's Holding On' After Being Found 'Unconscious' — as His Health Crisis Tears MAGA Apart

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's health crisis has intensify.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The current condition of Mitch McConnell remains a mystery, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as notable MAGA figures have offered up different claims, including that the senator is "brain dead."

And while McConnell's current state has yet to be confirmed, one ally claims they know the bombshell reason the 84-year-old may be holding on after he was found "unconscious" inside his home.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell and 'Elder Abuse'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

The current state of McConnell is still up in the air.

If the Kentucky politician were to die, the legislature would have to call for a special election by August 3 to fill McConnell's void. However, if an election isn't run, the replacement would be the winner of the general election in November.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) is set to face ex-Kentucky state representative Charles Booker (D-Louisville) this November. Booker previously claimed that having McConnell continue to work amounted to "elder abuse.

"Kentuckians of every stripe deserve a clear and honest answer about the senator's condition,” Booker said. "This seat carries too much responsibility and represents too many people for anything less than real accountability."

Meanwhile, Kentucky law isn't exactly clear on how McConnell's vacancy so late in the election year would interact with a Senate race already on the ballot, as starting with two new candidates for the special election is also a possibility.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Real Reason Mitch Is Holding On' Revealed

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

One McConnell ally claims keeping him around to work is vital for Republicans.

"A very interesting question," a member of Rep. Thomas Massie's (R-Ky.) office noted. "It opens up all kinds of possibilities." Massie has become a fierce rival of President Trump, but he remains popular in the state.

And according to one of McConnell's allies, keeping Massie away may be why McConnell's presence is so vital.

The source told Raw America, "That's the real reason Mitch is holding on. It eliminates all doubt and makes Barr a shoo-in to replace him, and also predicted, "We're probably scheduled for several more reports of how well he's doing."

Several Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), have claimed they have spoken with McConnell this week in lengthy conversations.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Jennings on Mitch McConnell: "He's Still Recovering'

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: @LoomerUnleashed/X

Laura Loomer recently claimed McConnell was already 'brain dead.'

Former McConnell aide and current CNN commentator Scott Jennings also claimed he spoke with the senator and recently said on X, "He's still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

He later said on CNN, "... When I heard his voice today, and he was clearly keeping up with stuff, that made me happy to hear from him because like everybody else, I've been, you know, somewhat in the dark about it, but to hear him talking and to know that he’s also talking to the Senate leadership, it made me pretty happy."

However, another member of McConnell noted, "I don't know anything. I'm sure someone knows the truth, but it ain’t me."

Earlier this week, conservative mouthpiece Laura Loomer claimed McConnell was "brain dead" and now a "vegetable" following his health crisis.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Mitch McConnell's wife, Elain Chao, embarked on a trip to China in June.

Mitch McConnell's Wife Elaine Chao Speaks Out on Controversial China Trip — After She Left Country Amid 84-Year-Old Senator's Mysterious Health Crisis

Seth Rich and Ty Clevenger

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Questions Emerge After Attorney Claims Newly Discovered Seth Rich FBI Records 'Were Found by Kash Patel in Hidden Information Facility'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

The senator's former aide, Scott Jennings, claimed he was 'recovering.'

The chaos unfolded on June 14, when McConnell was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being found "unconscious" inside his home.

Weeks later, a statement from McConnell's camp claimed he "continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session." No other updates have been released from his team.

McConnell, who is set to retire at the end of this term, has battled plenty of health issues over the years, including freezing up while speaking to reporters and suffering multiple falls.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.