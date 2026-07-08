Mitch McConnell Is 'Being Kept Alive,' Lisa Rinna Claims — As Former 'RHOBH' Star Compares Senator's Health Mystery to 'Weekend at Bernie's'

"I mean, come on," she told her followers. "Mitch McConnell's dead. He's dead, and they're keeping him alive like Weekend at Bernie's."

Rinna, 62, looked at the camera with a vapid expression as if she were even stunned by her own theory. She was speechless for most of the video.

Weekend at Bernie's, a film from 1989, is a dark comedy starring Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman, and Terry Kiser. In the movie, two men are invited to a weekend stay with their boss, who is secretly committing fraud and hoping to get the pair killed.

However, the plan backfires, and the boss, Bernie, is the one who actually ends up dead. The men still want to enjoy a vacation, so they pretend he's still alive. They take him on a series of chaotic misadventures.