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Home > News > Lisa Rinna

Mitch McConnell Is 'Being Kept Alive,' Lisa Rinna Claims — As Former 'RHOBH' Star Compares Senator's Health Mystery to 'Weekend at Bernie's'

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Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna shared her conspiracy theory on Mitch McConnell.

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July 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Mitch McConnell's hospitalization has dredged up conspiracy theories, including one from Lisa Rinna.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is convinced the former Senate Majority Party Leader is dead, especially after three weeks allegedly in the hospital. In fact, the 62-year-old is so incredibly confident in her analysis that she took to TikTok, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Lisa Rinna Shares Wild Mitch McConnell Theory

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Source: MEGA

Rinna compared the situation to the film, 'Weekend at Bernie's'

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"I mean, come on," she told her followers. "Mitch McConnell's dead. He's dead, and they're keeping him alive like Weekend at Bernie's."

Rinna, 62, looked at the camera with a vapid expression as if she were even stunned by her own theory. She was speechless for most of the video.

Weekend at Bernie's, a film from 1989, is a dark comedy starring Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman, and Terry Kiser. In the movie, two men are invited to a weekend stay with their boss, who is secretly committing fraud and hoping to get the pair killed.

However, the plan backfires, and the boss, Bernie, is the one who actually ends up dead. The men still want to enjoy a vacation, so they pretend he's still alive. They take him on a series of chaotic misadventures.

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Republicans Insist Mitch McConnell's Still Working

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McConnell's team claimed he is still alive.

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Rinna isn't the only one convinced the senator from Kentucky is dead or at least close to it. Conservative commentator Laura Loomer questioned the 84-year-old's capacity for work.

In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

His fellow Republican congresspeople have echoed this statement, insisting they've held long conversations with him.

Scott Jennings, a commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

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Laura Loomer Disparages Conservatives Over McConnell Claims

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Loomer criticized Republicans amid the McConnell drama.

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Senator John Barrasso and Senate Majority Leader John Thune made similar claims.

However, Loomer wasn't convinced. She thought something far more insidious was at play. She wrote on X, "We are being lied to because some RINOs don’t want the Save America Act to pass, and they would be more than happy if Kentucky’s Democrat Governor @AndyBeshearKY was able to appoint McConnell’s replacement so Democrats could move to impeach President Trump and further block the Save America Act."

For the record, the Kentucky governor cannot appoint an interim representative. That is left up to a special election.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Mitch McConnell's Wife

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Marjorie Taylor Greene is also concerned with McConnell's status.

Former United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her chaotic stories and theories, called McConnell "nearly dead."

However, she was far more worried about McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who left for a trip to China just before he was hospitalized in June. She didn't immediately return as her staff claimed the medical episode, rumored to be "cardiac arrest," wasn't worrisome enough to warrant a trip home.

Greene posted on X, "Elaine Chao, who is likely a Chinese spy married to Mitch McConnell, has been in China almost the entire time the nearly dead Senator has been in the hospital. And she met with China's VP. Now that she's back, they are running a PR campaign. Sure, totally normal."

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