EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Holland and Zendaya Hid Their Secret Wedding With Strict NDAs and No-Phone Rule

For months, fans have speculated Tom Holland and Zendaya , who have been engaged since late 2024 , were already wed — even posting AI-generated wedding photos with the couple in full wedding attire.

Tom Holland officially confirmed his marriage to Zendaya in a new interview.

Now, in a new interview with Esquire, the Spider-Man actor confirmed the wedding news, joking that the AI pictures had left his grandmother thinking she hadn't been invited to the big day.

The 30-year-old told the magazine his family had in fact been "all there," before quipping, "That's all you'll get on that."

The rumors started after the March 1 SAG Awards, when Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, let it slip that the Euphoria star, 29, and the Avengers: Endgame actor, who had never publicly acknowledged their engagement, were officially married.

"The wedding has already happened... It's very true," said Roach.