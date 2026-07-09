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Home > Entertainment > Tom Holland
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EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Holland and Zendaya Hid Their Secret Wedding With Strict NDAs and No-Phone Rule

Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly used strict wedding privacy rules.

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July 9 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

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The cat's outta the bag!

For months, fans have speculated Tom Holland and Zendaya, who have been engaged since late 2024, were already wed — even posting AI-generated wedding photos with the couple in full wedding attire.

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Wedding Secret Revealed

Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland officially confirmed his marriage to Zendaya in a new interview.

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Now, in a new interview with Esquire, the Spider-Man actor confirmed the wedding news, joking that the AI pictures had left his grandmother thinking she hadn't been invited to the big day.

The 30-year-old told the magazine his family had in fact been "all there," before quipping, "That's all you'll get on that."

The rumors started after the March 1 SAG Awards, when Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, let it slip that the Euphoria star, 29, and the Avengers: Endgame actor, who had never publicly acknowledged their engagement, were officially married.

"The wedding has already happened... It's very true," said Roach.

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Inside Their Private Wedding

Photo of Law Roach
Source: MEGA

Stylist Law Roach originally leaked news of the secret marriage back in March.

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A source claimed the couple pulled off the winter wedding with close friends and family in attendance — and a strict no-phones policy and signed NDAs.

"That's how serious they both were about keeping it out of the public domain," the insider added.

Now that the news is out, fans are realizing Zendaya has been wearing her gold wedding band for months.

"I found my person," Tom gushed about her in the interview. "She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I've ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

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