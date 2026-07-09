EXCLUSIVE: Ex-TLC Star Karen Derrico Pleads Not Guilty After Ex Accuses Her of Threatening to 'Kill Him and Children'
July 9 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
For five years, Karen and Deon Derrico shared their life with their oversized brood on TLC's Doubling Down With the Derricos.
Now, two years after they divorced, Deon, 55, has come out with shocking allegations, including that his ex threatened to kill him and "any of the kids" who sided with him in their increasingly contentious split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Karen Derrico Denies Charges
He later told Parade he filed a police report "when my children told me that she had threatened to kill them," adding that the threats started after he refused to remarry.
On June 23, the mom of 14 – including twins, quintuplets and two sets of triplets — pleaded not guilty to harassment, violating a restraining order, preventing a witness from testifying through threat of violence and aggravated stalking.
The 46-year-old was released on a $2,000 bond and is wearing an ankle monitor.
Her attorney has called the allegations "completely false" and "fabricated by Mr. Derrico."
In a recent interview with Oxygen, Deon opened up about the fallout of their marriage and Karen's arrest, noting, "I feel like someone died. Something that I loved died, and that was us as a unit as a whole, and our family is torn in two."
He added, "I'll never trust her again. I will never ever feel... I could trust her again. And so that has died."