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Home > Politics > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassination Trial: Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover Claims Accused Killer 'Admitted to' Shooting Conservative Activist — And 'Expressed Regret'

A photo of Charlie Kirk alongside a photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson returned to court for day 4 of his preliminary hearing.

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July 9 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

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Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder in relation to the killing of Charlie Kirk – and nine months after the Turning Point CEO's death a preliminary hearing was held to determine if the case will go to trial.

An interview with Robinson's roommate was presented to the court on Thursday, in which Lance Twiggs, who reportedly goes by Luna and uses she/her pronouns, claimed Robinson wished “he hadn’t done it” just one day after the shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Roommate Claims Tyler Robinson 'Admitted to' Shooting

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A photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025,

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The interview was recorded on April 20, and the court was presented with a partially-redacted version. In the video, Twiggs claimed to have never heard Robinson speak about Kirk before the September 10, 2025, incident.

In addition to the interview, prosecutors cited text message exchanges between Twiggs and Robinson. In a note, prosecutors alleged, Robinson wrote, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

And in a text message to Twiggs, Robinson allegedly wrote, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

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Robinson Allegedly Discussed Engraved Bullets

A photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

The bullets from the scene were engraved with messages.

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Prosecutors also addressed another key detail – the engraved bullets.

Twiggs, who was also reportedly Robinson's lover, claimed Robinson previously mentioned wanting to engrave bullets, but allegedly said they'd be used for a hunting trip with his family.

Bullets found at the scene of Kirk's death included specific engravings. “Hey, fascist! Catch!” one read, while another said, “notices, bulges, OwO, what’s this?”

In another alleged text, Twiggs asked Robinson how long he was planning the incident. Robinson reportedly wrote back, “a bit over a week.”

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Defense Disagrees With Decision to Use Twiggs' Interview

A photo of the courthouse
Source: MEGA

The defense worried showing the interview could be taken as a confession.

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Robinson's defense attorneys had hoped the court would block the release of Twiggs statement, which they worried would be taken as a confession. If so, a jury could face bias before being selected given the high-profile nature of the case.

Kirk family lawyer Jeffrey Neiman argued to State District Judge Tony F. Graf Jr., “To not be transparent, to not be open and let the world see what happened will create doubt and distrust in the judicial system."

Ultimately, the statements were allowed to be admitted sans some redactions.

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Erika Kirk Attends Preliminary Hearing

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A photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was seen at the hearing.

The preliminary hearing began on Monday and is set to last for five days.

On Thursday, Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, attended court. However, it wasn't clear if she was present during Twiggs' recorded interview being played.

In a statement ahead of the hearing, the family said, “Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

Kirk was shot dead on a Utah university campus during a public speaking engagement in September 2025. The suspect immediately fled the scene, but Robinson was later taken in by police.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea in regards to the charges.

The judge is expected to decide if the case will proceed to trial after the preliminary hearing.

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