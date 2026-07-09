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Home > News > Kai Trump

Inside the Shocking Net Worths of Tiger Woods' Son Charlie, 17, and Kai Trump, 19, as New NIL Rich List Is Revealed

Photo of Charlie Woods and Kai Trump
Source: MEGA; @kaitrump/Instagram

Charlie Woods and Kai Trump have the top ranked name, likeness, and image valuations of collegiate golf prospects.

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July 9 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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It pays big to be a nepo baby with a famous last name and golf talent, as Charlie Woods and Kai Trump have two of the top Name, Image, and Likeness valuations in all of high school and collegiate sports, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tiger Woods' 17-year-old son and Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter boast multimillion-dollar NIL values, according to a new report, even though neither has started college yet. The valuation measures an athlete's potential payday from endorsement deals, social media promotions, and sponsorships.

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Charlie Woods Has an Estimated $3Million NIL Valuation

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Photo of Charlie and Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Charlie Woods hasn't had the same golfing success as his phenom father Tiger.

Charlie has the highest NIL valuation in collegiate golf history, at a whopping $3million, according to The Caddie Network.

He is currently on the varsity golf team at The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, and has committed to play for Florida State University starting in the fall of 2027.

But what Charlie has in a last name, he seemingly lacks in talent compared to his five-time Masters-winning dad.

He finished a lowly 19th place at January's Junior Orange Bowl International and has yet to crack the top 25 in any tournament since then.

He squeaked into the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament starting on July 20 by winning a playoff for the final available spot, while still boasting an impressive 184,000 Instagram followers who are watching his golf career.

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Kai Trump's NIL Valuation Is Estimated at $2.25Million

Photo of Donald and Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump is a frequent golfing companion of her grandfather, President Donald Trump.

That number pales in comparison to Kai's social media following, which has helped her rank second in golf NIL valuation at a massive $2.25million.

Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's daughter boasts 1.51 million YouTube subscribers and 3 million Instagram followers, sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes content about her private life beyond golf

Kai has been active in making deals while represented by GSE Worldwide for her name, image, and likeness.

The recent high school graduate, who, like Woods, played varsity golf at The Benjamin School, announced her first NIL deal with Accelerator Active Energy in June.

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Kai Trump Is Active With Her First NIL Deal

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump has been busy promoting Accelerator energy driinks since signing with the company in June.

The energy drink company boasts elite athletes such as Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and former college gymnastics champion-turned-actress Livvy Dunne.

"It's pretty cool, especially being partners with such great athletes and being up there with him," the University of Miami golf recruit said at the time of her announcement, referring to Taylor Swift's new husband.

Accelerator's CEO, Andrew Wilkinson, shared what made Kai such a special signing for the brand.

"Kai has a very busy schedule including golf, content creation, travel, and much more, and Accelerator is the perfect solution to providing her the sustained energy without sugar while she’s on the go," he shared in a statement. "We are excited to see all she is going to accomplish in the years ahead as she becomes a leading voice in NIL and beyond."

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump made a YouTube vlog about her flavor collaboration with Accelerator energy drinks.

Kai has already done a stellar job of promoting Accelerator's brand, teaming up to create her own signature flavor, "Blue Raz Slush."

She took her YouTube followers behind the scenes as she did various taste tests, promotional shoots, and can unveilings in a June 9 vlog that has already been watched almost 140,000 times.

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