Inside the Shocking Net Worths of Tiger Woods' Son Charlie, 17, and Kai Trump, 19, as New NIL Rich List Is Revealed

Charlie has the highest NIL valuation in collegiate golf history, at a whopping $3million, according to The Caddie Network.

He is currently on the varsity golf team at The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, and has committed to play for Florida State University starting in the fall of 2027.

But what Charlie has in a last name, he seemingly lacks in talent compared to his five-time Masters-winning dad.

He finished a lowly 19th place at January's Junior Orange Bowl International and has yet to crack the top 25 in any tournament since then.

He squeaked into the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament starting on July 20 by winning a playoff for the final available spot, while still boasting an impressive 184,000 Instagram followers who are watching his golf career.