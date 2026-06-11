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Home > News > Kai Trump

'Another Trump Grifter': The Don's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Dragged After Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Video of New Business Venture

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Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump showed off her new Accelerator energy drink flavor.

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June 11 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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While Donald Trump's granddaughter proudly unveiled her own energy drink, the teen entrepreneur was quickly hit with backlash from critics who slammed the venture as a "grift" and accused her of cashing in on her famous last name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai Trump, 19, took to YouTube to unveil the new Accelerator energy drink flavor she helped create, telling fans she "couldn't be more excited" about the launch, but haters quickly flooded the comments section.

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Kai Trump Helped Create a New Accelerator Energy Drink Flavor

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump took fans behind the scenes of the creation of her new energy drink flavor.

The aspiring pro golfer debuted her new Blue Raz Slush flavor, telling viewers, "I love this brand, so getting the opportunity to go from being an athlete sponsored by the brand to investing in creating my very own energy drink has been something I'll never forget," as Accelerator began sponsoring her golf career in 2025.

Kai explained how the item had been "months of preparation, from flavor testing and choosing the final recipe to seeing the can for the very first time."

She took fans along on a taste-testing journey through flavors including pink lemonade and strawberry guava, eventually settling on blue raspberry "like a movie theater slushy" with more "vanilla." Kai shared the final product at the end, unveiling the Blue Raz can and telling fans, "Let's make this the number one seller on the market. I think we can do it."

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Kai Trump Accused of Being a 'Grifter'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Haters called Kai Trump a 'grifter' for her new energy drink collaboration.

"Was only a matter of time until the grift started," one person sneered in the comments about Kai's energy drink venture, while a second huffed, "Another Trump grifter."

"It's easy to invest in something when you have the 'family Trump money' in the back. But hey, I wish you all the best!" a third sneered at Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa's eldest child.

However, the University of Miami golf recruit did have plenty of fans in her corner.

"Look at Kai being a talented businesswoman!" a fourth person cheered, while a fifth raved, "So proud of you, I could only imagine the excitement your family has for you."

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Kai Trump Joined Grandpa Donald at New York Knicks NBA Finals Game

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting president to attend an NBA finals game.

Kai's energy drink unveiling came one day after she accompanied her grandfather to a New York Knicks NBA finals game at Madison Square Garden.

With the Don's attendance at game 3 between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, he made history, becoming the first sitting president to attend an NBA finals game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver boasted that the tycoon was a "fixture" at games who had "courtside seats" in his life before politics, beaming, "So he’s a genuine Knicks fan."

However, the MSG crowd loudly booed the Commander-in-Chief, who later called the league "a little left wing" but said his experience at the game was "great."

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Kai Trump Accused Of 'Changing the Audio' In Knicks Game Video

Photo of Donald and Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump is very close with her sports-loving grandfather.

Kai later shared a video of her grandfather saluting after the National Anthem as she stood next to him, holding her hand over her heart

"Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa," she wrote in the June 10 Instagram post's caption, but was quickly accused in the comments of "changing the audio" to drown out the booing.

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