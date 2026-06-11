'Another Trump Grifter': The Don's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Dragged After Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Video of New Business Venture

Kai Trump , 19, took to YouTube to unveil the new Accelerator energy drink flavor she helped create, telling fans she "couldn't be more excited" about the launch, but haters quickly flooded the comments section.

While Donald Trump 's granddaughter proudly unveiled her own energy drink, the teen entrepreneur was quickly hit with backlash from critics who slammed the venture as a "grift" and accused her of cashing in on her famous last name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai Trump took fans behind the scenes of the creation of her new energy drink flavor.

The aspiring pro golfer debuted her new Blue Raz Slush flavor, telling viewers, "I love this brand, so getting the opportunity to go from being an athlete sponsored by the brand to investing in creating my very own energy drink has been something I'll never forget," as Accelerator began sponsoring her golf career in 2025.

Kai explained how the item had been "months of preparation, from flavor testing and choosing the final recipe to seeing the can for the very first time."

She took fans along on a taste-testing journey through flavors including pink lemonade and strawberry guava, eventually settling on blue raspberry "like a movie theater slushy" with more "vanilla." Kai shared the final product at the end, unveiling the Blue Raz can and telling fans, "Let's make this the number one seller on the market. I think we can do it."