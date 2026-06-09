Trump Takes a Swing at Stephen A. Smith's IQ Level After ESPN Analyst Claimed Prez Would Be Blamed for Knicks Defeat

Trump addressed Smith's criticism while departing New York shortly after midnight Tuesday, following his attendance at Game 3.

Asked about Smith's remarks, Trump initially called the ESPN personality a "nice guy" before taking aim at his potential presidential aspirations.

"You need a certain aptitude to run for president," Trump said. "You need a high IQ. I'm not sure Stephen has that. I don't think he does."

Smith has frequently been floated as a possible Democratic contender for the 2028 election cycle, despite repeatedly downplaying any serious interest in running.