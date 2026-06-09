Trump Takes a Swing at Stephen A. Smith's IQ Level After ESPN Analyst Claimed Prez Would Be Blamed for Knicks Defeat
June 9 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has fired back at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith after the sports commentator joked he would hold the president responsible if the New York Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president dismissed Smith's political ambitions while questioning his intelligence, escalating a feud that began over Trump's historic appearance at Madison Square Garden.
'I Don't Think He Has That'
Trump addressed Smith's criticism while departing New York shortly after midnight Tuesday, following his attendance at Game 3.
Asked about Smith's remarks, Trump initially called the ESPN personality a "nice guy" before taking aim at his potential presidential aspirations.
"You need a certain aptitude to run for president," Trump said. "You need a high IQ. I'm not sure Stephen has that. I don't think he does."
Smith has frequently been floated as a possible Democratic contender for the 2028 election cycle, despite repeatedly downplaying any serious interest in running.
Stephen A. Smith's Knicks Warning
The fiery exchange began when Smith unloaded on Trump's plans to attend Monday night's game at Madison Square Garden during an episode of First Take.
"If it causes the New York Knicks to lose tonight, I'm blaming him," Smith declared, prompting laughter from fellow panelists.
The commentator doubled down on the joke, adding: "I've been fair-minded, down the middle as an independent for a long time. Hell hath no fury like Stephen A. scorned if the New York Knicks lose tonight."
He continued: "We better not lose tonight's game! We were riding, we were flowing, and this man gonna show up to the Garden tonight. You gotta be kidding me!"
Trump Makes NBA History
Despite the controversy, Trump went ahead with his visit to Madison Square Garden, becoming the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game.
The president watched the matchup with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, and received a mixed reaction from the crowd when he appeared on the arena's video boards.
Before tipoff, Trump also acknowledged NYPD officers carrying the American flag during the national anthem as the sold-out crowd prepared for one of the biggest games in Knicks franchise history.
Knicks Fall as Series Tightens
Smith also labeled Trump's decision to attend the game "selfish and narcissistic," arguing a sitting president had "no business" showing up for such a high-profile contest in Midtown Manhattan.
The ESPN star later attempted to clarify that his criticism was not partisan, insisting he would have felt the same way about any sitting president attending the game.
Ultimately, the Knicks fell 115-111, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.