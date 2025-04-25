TV’s Biggest Ego or Legitimate Trump Opponent? How ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith Could Join 2028 Presidential Race

The 57-year-old said: "I have no choice. I've had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others that have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature."

His ABC News interview was the latest in a series of appearances, including The View, Fox News, NewsNation, and Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, during which Smith stressed his importance and seemed serious about considering venturing into the political atmosphere.

Smith has also hosted Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on his own podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show.