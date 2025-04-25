Your tip
Donald Trump

TV’s Biggest Ego or Legitimate Trump Opponent? How ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith Could Join 2028 Presidential Race

Stephen A. Smith has hinted at throwing his hat into the ring for the 2028 presidential race.

Profile Image

April 25 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

April 25 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has made new enemies after teasing a potential presidential run, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed the outspoken sports broadcaster, 57, has burned bridges after he declared his presidential run is "inevitable" during an appearance on ABC News' This Week.

The 57-year-old said: "I have no choice. I've had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others that have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature."

His ABC News interview was the latest in a series of appearances, including The View, Fox News, NewsNation, and Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, during which Smith stressed his importance and seemed serious about considering venturing into the political atmosphere.

Smith has also hosted Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on his own podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Despite Smith's persistence, some sources claimed he's done nothing but ruffle feathers as those within the industry struggle to take him seriously – and believe the conversation is nothing more than a PR stunt.

One insider said: "These are the kind of shows Stephen would never be found on just a year ago. But he's in full-blown campaign mode already.

"This whole thing started as a way to pump up his image, but now Stephen has bought into his own self-generated hype and actually sees himself sitting in the Oval Office."

Should Smith pivoted to politics, he would be giving up a $100million contract at ESPN, although some network insiders suggested they wouldn't mind seeing him go.

Smith has cemented himself as one of the most polarizing figures in sports broadcasting, sparking feuds with A-list athletes including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

An ESPN source said "It's a constant s--- show," noting the damage Smith has done to the network's credibility making it difficult to attract talent.

They added: "He seems to enjoy it, but nobody else does. All this clashing and feuding makes us look ridiculous."

Another network source added: "I've been getting messages from agents and players saying that they don't want to appear on the show, or even share information with us anymore, because of Stephen A."

Despite outrage, Smith doesn't seem to be bothered by it or care to change his ways.

The insider said: "He doesn't care, because he no longer see his future being in sports. It's in politics.

"Stephen is fixated on building a base to support his presidential ambitions through social media and by appearing on talk shows. Leaving ESPN holding the bag is his last concern."

Meanwhile, President Trump raised eyebrows this week as he debuted "Trump 2028" merchandise on his website, seemingly suggesting he's considering running for a third term despite the 22nd Amendment restricting a president to two terms in office.

Trump seemingly suggested he's considering a third term despite the 22nd Amendment with his new 'Trump 2028' merchandise.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's son Eric was seen sporting a red hat branded with "Trump 2028."

While some social media users declared a third Trump term would "never happen," the president has hinted at the possibility in past interviews.

He previously said: "A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current."

Trump also said he enjoys "working," adding: "I’m not joking, but I’m not – it is far too early to think about it. There are methods which you could do it.”

