EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Reveals How Chinese Spies Are Squeezing Newly-Fired U.S. Government Workers for Intel 

Photo of Chinese troops
Source: MEGA

China is reportedly targeting fired formal federal workers to become spies.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 25 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

China spies are secretly trying to recruit thousands of recently fired federal workers in a secret attempt to steal America's military and technology secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The National Counter­ intelligence and Security Center has issued a warning after the U.S. government fired about 56,000 employees and gave buyouts to 75,000 others – all of whom could now be easy marks for Chinese operatives posing as corporate job recruiters.

Chinese soldier
Source: Mega

China reportedly wants disgruntled fired employee to turn on America.

Intelligence officials worry unemployed workers from a variety of government agencies are potentially valuable assets, thanks to classified inside information they could be privy to.

Former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely warned disgruntled workers could have access to and knowledge of top secret computer data.

"The Chinese are interested in stealing secrets about things like our military and financial institutions," he said. "It’s a high-risk problem because it could allow them to use our technology for their own new fighter jets and battleships.

"It’s very critical technology. And that’s very dangerous for America."

paul vallely chinese spies
Source: MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA

Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely warned China is looking to exploit the fired workers.

What’s more, the NCSC warning notes that other “foreign intelligence entities” aside from China are also interested in finding angry, cash-strapped workers willing to betray America for money.

The government bulletin warns: "Current and former federal employees should beware of these approaches and understand the potential consequences of engaging.

"U.S. clearance holders are reminded of their legal obligation to protect classified data even after departing government service."

It all comes at the same time top officials have accused Chinese leaders of taking advantage of U.S. birthright citizenship to create a massive army of American-born soldiers through a devious "rent- a-womb" scheme.

RadarOnline.com has revealed the burgeoning baby-factory operation is estimated to have produced nearly 30,000 children, who experts believe have been sent to China to get training before coming back here to carry out espionage operations.

Vallely said the Chinese government may already have two battle-ready divisions – or 15,000 soldiers – embedded inside the United States.

He added there is no counter-intelligence operation monitoring the Chinese birthright citizen operation, in which people from the Asian powerhouse are paid $100,000 to enter our country and churn out babies.

"Countries like China have taken advantage of the birthright law for years, and once the children grow older, they can be used for whatever means their leaders see fit," Vallely explained.

Since 2000, there have been 224 reported incidents of Chinese espionage directed at the U.S., including the recent arrest of a former vet and two active-duty Army soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash. They stand accused of selling stolen military secrets to China.

"Once they have U.S. citizenship, they can freely go back and forth from China," Vallely said.

He added: "I don't think our State Department's passport section tracks any of that or identifies whether or not they have dangerous intentions."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally cited one case of a child born to Chinese parents in California who returned to China at age 20 and joined the military there.

"That provides a real national security asset to China," McNally said, "and a real problem to the United States."

