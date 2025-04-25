EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Reveals How Chinese Spies Are Squeezing Newly-Fired U.S. Government Workers for Intel 

Intelligence officials worry unemployed workers from a variety of government agencies are potentially valuable assets, thanks to classified inside information they could be privy to.

Former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely warned disgruntled workers could have access to and knowledge of top secret computer data.

"The Chinese are interested in stealing secrets about things like our military and financial institutions," he said. "It’s a high-risk problem because it could allow them to use our technology for their own new fighter jets and battleships.

"It’s very critical technology. And that’s very dangerous for America."