EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Chinese 'Baby Factories' Are Flooding U.S. With Traitors – With Superpower's 'Rent-a-Womb Plot' Planting 'Army of Commie Soldiers' Across the Nation

Cunning Chinese leaders have taken advantage of U.S. birthright citizenship to create a massive army of American-born soldiers through a devious "rent- a-womb" scheme – and the combatants have been trained to be fiercely loyal to the communist regime, warned intelligence experts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the burgeoning baby-factory operation is estimated to have produced nearly 30,000 children, who the experts believe have been sent to China to get training before coming back here to carry out espionage operations.

Former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said the Chinese government may already have two battle-ready divisions – or 15,000 soldiers – embedded inside the United States.

Vallely added there is no counter-intelligence operation monitoring the Chinese birthright citizen operation, in which people from the Asian powerhouse are paid $100,000 to enter our country and churn out babies.