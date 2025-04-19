EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Chinese 'Baby Factories' Are Flooding U.S. With Traitors – With Superpower's 'Rent-a-Womb Plot' Planting 'Army of Commie Soldiers' Across the Nation
Cunning Chinese leaders have taken advantage of U.S. birthright citizenship to create a massive army of American-born soldiers through a devious "rent- a-womb" scheme – and the combatants have been trained to be fiercely loyal to the communist regime, warned intelligence experts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, the burgeoning baby-factory operation is estimated to have produced nearly 30,000 children, who the experts believe have been sent to China to get training before coming back here to carry out espionage operations.
Former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said the Chinese government may already have two battle-ready divisions – or 15,000 soldiers – embedded inside the United States.
Vallely added there is no counter-intelligence operation monitoring the Chinese birthright citizen operation, in which people from the Asian powerhouse are paid $100,000 to enter our country and churn out babies.
"Countries like China have taken advantage of the birthright law for years, and once the children grow older, they can be used for whatever means their leaders see fit," Vallely said.
The retired general added the Chinese employ the same nefarious tactics in other countries with birthright citizenship, which includes most of the Americas.
Sources say the real, but still secret, reason why President Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order ending birthright citizenship. But a lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen states and the District of Columbia froze the ban pending a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally cited one case of a child born to Chinese parents in California who returned to China at age 20 and joined the military there.
"That provides a real national security asset to China – and a real problem to the United States," said McNally.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, China has quietly embedded spies posing as students and researchers in American universities to steal technology, along with health and defense secrets.
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's 'Estranged' Wife Bianca Censori 'Has Teamed Up With Kim Kardashian to Build Divorce Case Against Nazi-Loving Rapper'
Since 2000, there have been 224 reported incidents of Chinese espionage directed at the U.S., including the recent arrest of a former vet and two active-duty Army soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash. They stand accused of selling stolen military secrets to China.
"Once they have U.S. citizenship, they can freely go back and forth from China," Vallely said.
He added: "I don't think our State Department's passport section tracks any of that or identifies whether or not they have dangerous intentions.
"It's a huge burden for the United States."