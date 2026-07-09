Khloé Kardashian's Changing Face: Reality Star Analyzed by Top Doctor for Possible Plastic Surgeries — As He Speculates She's Had a Few Nose Jobs

But by 2013, Dr. Youn noted her face looked obviously thinner and had "a bit more chiseled" and "contoured" appearance than it had before.

"I do think it's possible that she had some submental liposuction, which is liposuction under the chin," he explained. "It's also possible she's had some Botox injections to the masseter muscles."

This is the primary muscle used to close the jaw. With the use of Botox, these muscles can "atrophy, or get smaller, as time goes on," according to the doctor.

Additionally, he speculated that she may have begun getting Botox injections on her forehead around this time.

At this point, Dr. Youn said he thought she looked "fantastic" and still very much like herself. He also pointed out that if he had been her doctor, he would have advised her to just "do little tweaks" if she wanted any more cosmetic work in the future.