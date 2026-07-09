Khloé Kardashian's Changing Face: Reality Star Analyzed by Top Doctor for Possible Plastic Surgeries — As He Speculates She's Had a Few Nose Jobs
July 9 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian's appearance has dramatically changed from her days as a young reality star – and according to a top surgeon, she's likely had a number of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures done, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dr. Anthony Youn, known as America's Holistic Plastic Surgeon, analyzed her changing face in a recent video as he speculated that she's likely had more than one nose job over the years.
Inside Khloé Kardashian's Potential Plastic Surgeries
"We all know that the Kardashians are into their plastic surgery," Dr. Youn said. "There's one Kardashian that may have changed more than all of the rest, and that is Khloé."
He began by comparing a photo of Kardashian in 2008 – when she was around 24 years old – with an image of her in 2011. However, he emphasized that he had never met the reality star, and was only giving his professional opinion based on his experience as a plastic surgeon.
Reflecting on both photos, Dr. Youn noted that she still looked "fairly natural" and he didn't see any signs of major surgery in that period. But he did speculate that she appeared to have had lip injections to give herself a more full pout.
But by 2013, Dr. Youn noted her face looked obviously thinner and had "a bit more chiseled" and "contoured" appearance than it had before.
"I do think it's possible that she had some submental liposuction, which is liposuction under the chin," he explained. "It's also possible she's had some Botox injections to the masseter muscles."
This is the primary muscle used to close the jaw. With the use of Botox, these muscles can "atrophy, or get smaller, as time goes on," according to the doctor.
Additionally, he speculated that she may have begun getting Botox injections on her forehead around this time.
At this point, Dr. Youn said he thought she looked "fantastic" and still very much like herself. He also pointed out that if he had been her doctor, he would have advised her to just "do little tweaks" if she wanted any more cosmetic work in the future.
According to Dr. Youn, Kardashian showed her first significant sign of plastic surgery when she was 31 years old.
"I think it's possible that many, many, many years before that, even before she got real famous, she may have had a very subtle and well-done nose job," he clarified. "I do believe that between 2013 and 2015, she either had her second or her first rhinoplasty."
Possible signs were that her nose looked "thinner" and there was a "minor amount of irregularity" in the shape that could have been from surgery or "possible scar tissue."
Dr. Youn also suggested she may have had filler injected into her cheeks at that point.
"So her face is starting to reshape a bit," he added. "It's starting to thin, it's starting to contour, and I do believe that she's a glamorous, beautiful woman whether she's had any work done or not."
Fast forwarding to the present, Dr. Youn said Kardashian's face now "looks quite a bit different" than in her younger years.
He said it was his opinion that she likely underwent another nose job, as it's even thinner than it was before. He also noted that the shape of the nose can "dramatically impact" how a person looks.
On top of a potential rhinoplasty, he said she may have had a brow lift and a potential upper eyelid lift, as her eyebrows appeared to be in a "higher position" and her eyes seemed "more open."
Aside from those possible surgeries, he also theorized she had a buccal fat removal. This creates "thinning of the cheek hollows" to give her a more "contoured" look.
Finally, he theorized that she'd had a possible cheek lift.
Kardashian has been open about some of the procedures she's undergone in the past, including her 2019 nose job, various laser treatments and Botox, as well as cheek filler after having a tumor removed from her face in 2022.