Ex-Democratic Staffer Who Urged 'Kill Republicans' Unmasked — After Activist Appears to Accuse Trump of Sparking 'Trans Genocide' in Shocking Videos
July 9 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
A Democratic Staffer who urged followers to "kill your local Republican" has been unmasked, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as videos of the trans activist have been exposed.
Teha Delaruell, who once volunteered on the campaign of Wisconsin Democratic Socialist Katrina deVille, posted several videos calling for a "trans jihad" against the GOP and members of the MAGA base.
'We Are Going Trans Jihad'
The 27-year-old from Green Bay, Wisconsin, recently posted a video sitting in front of a dry-erase board with the words, "kill your local Republican" written in marker.
“We're going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin," Delaruelle, a biological male who identifies as female, declares in the clip while pointing at the shocking message. "But I need your help, because we have one month do to this, so let's do it," Delaruell adds, referring to deVille's August 11 Democratic primary.
deVille, who is also transgender, is looking to unseat GOP incumbent Rep. Tony Wied, a massive supporter of President Trump.
In another video, Delaruell notes, "Just a reminder, we are doing trans jihad." The clip also includes a transgender pride flag.
Teha Delaruell Claims There's a 'Trans Genocide' in America
"It's about making the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA, for example, right?" Delaruell explains. "So for decades, everyone else, all the marginalized, minorities, we've had to be the ones that walk down the streets with anxiety, with fear, but no, no more, folks."
The video also revealed headlines about efforts by the Trump administration to counter trans ideology, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little signing into law a bill that criminalized trans people who use bathrooms that align with their gender identity. However, the law was blocked by a judge.
Another headline focused on Texas Children’s Hospital being ordered to create the country's "first-ever detransition clinic."
Earlier this month, in a Substack post, Delaruelle claimed there is a "genocide" against "trans and queer folk" and appeared to call for others to fight back.
Katrina deVille Responds to Videos
"Our identity is illegal in half the country, we are hunted, excluded, and murdered," Delaruelle wrote in the post. "Our safety is seen as generating grand concessions as if the request for empathy, and even peace, are some obscene demands.
"Society desires nothing less than our total extermination; therefore, we must destroy their society. We must answer this call to an existential struggle, our jihad, our Trans Jihad."
In response to Delaruelle's comments and videos, deVille noted, "I want to be clear that I do not accept or condone violence or threats toward anyone and do not encourage violence, hate, or threats of any kind."
The politician continued, "The threats she has posed have also made my life more dangerous, and I understand firsthand how awful this is, how awful it feels, and how absolutely unacceptable any of this is."
deVille also hoped Delaruelle would "get help and find peace, and that no one becomes hurt or endangered from this senseless situation."
According to deVille, Delaruelle was removed as a campaign volunteer after it became clear the activist was "deeply troubled," and "because they were actively creating a dangerous situation around my campaign."