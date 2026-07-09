Ex-Democratic Staffer Who Urged 'Kill Republicans' Unmasked — After Activist Appears to Accuse Trump of Sparking 'Trans Genocide' in Shocking Videos

The 27-year-old from Green Bay, Wisconsin, recently posted a video sitting in front of a dry-erase board with the words, "kill your local Republican" written in marker.

“We're going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin," Delaruelle, a biological male who identifies as female, declares in the clip while pointing at the shocking message. "But I need your help, because we have one month do to this, so let's do it," Delaruell adds, referring to deVille's August 11 Democratic primary.

deVille, who is also transgender, is looking to unseat GOP incumbent Rep. Tony Wied, a massive supporter of President Trump.

In another video, Delaruell notes, "Just a reminder, we are doing trans jihad." The clip also includes a transgender pride flag.