EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Siders, 33, Pleads for Bond Reduction After Police Discovered '16 Feral Children' in Ohio House of Horrors — As Rumors Swirl About Dead Conjoined Twins
July 9 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Ohio mother Elizabeth Siders has asked a judge to reduce her bond after she and three relatives were charged in connection with the alleged abuse and neglect of 16 children found living in what authorities have described as deplorable conditions, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents exclusively obtained, the 33-year-old mother has filed a Motion to Modify Bond, asking the court to reconsider the conditions of her $300,000 cash or surety bond as the high-profile Vinton County case moves forward.
Inside The Horrific Case
As previously reported, in June 2026, authorities rescued 16 neglected children, ranging from 18 months to 18 years old, from a rural home in Ohio, exposing what investigators described as horrifying.
Four adults were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged child endangerment. Elizabeth was one of the adults detained, and at this time, she is believed to be the mother of all 16 children.
During a press briefing, Vinton County Prosecutor Bill Archer said investigators do not yet have all of the children's birth certificates, but declined to elaborate further when asked whether every child had been registered with the state.
"I don’t know that we have all of their birth certificates," Archer said before adding that additional questions about the children's documentation were beyond what he could discuss publicly as the investigation remains ongoing.
Archer also addressed several viral claims circulating online following the children's rescue, pushing back against social media posts alleging some of the children were confined in cages or had their mouths taped shut.
"The problem with social media is you don't have to be telling the truth," Archer said. "It's not truthful. It’s not accurate."
Dead Conjoined Twins Speculation
Elizabeth's recent filing comes as fresh questions continue to emerge surrounding the family, including recent reports claiming Siders previously gave birth to conjoined twin daughters, who died shortly after birth.
While multiple outlets have reported the twins' deaths were documented in vital records, authorities have not publicly released those records, and prosecutors have offered only limited details about the family's documentation.
Questions Remain As The Investigation Continues
Since the horrific discovery made by police, social media users have been posting allegations and their opinions on the ordeal.
However, Archer urged the public not to rely on unverified claims circulating online while investigators continue working through the case.
The prosecutor added while he could not discuss every aspect of the investigation, all of the children are now safe and receiving appropriate care.
Authorities allege the minors had been living in unsanitary conditions and suffering from significant neglect before they were removed from the home.
Grand Jury Decision Looms Ahead
The investigation remains active, with Archer noting the case is expected to proceed to a grand jury.
He explained Vinton County does not convene grand juries as frequently as larger jurisdictions, contributing to the current procedural timeline.
As previously reported, Elizabeth's brother has also publicly claimed she was "indoctrinated" into living in the squalid conditions at the property, though those claims have not been substantiated by investigators.
Radar has reached out to local officials and other agencies in an effort to independently verify the records referenced in recent reports concerning the reported conjoined twins.