EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Siders, 33, Pleads for Bond Reduction After Police Discovered '16 Feral Children' in Ohio House of Horrors — As Rumors Swirl About Dead Conjoined Twins

According to court documents exclusively obtained, the 33-year-old mother has filed a Motion to Modify Bond, asking the court to reconsider the conditions of her $300,000 cash or surety bond as the high-profile Vinton County case moves forward.

Ohio mother Elizabeth Siders has asked a judge to reduce her bond after she and three relatives were charged in connection with the alleged abuse and neglect of 16 children found living in what authorities have described as deplorable conditions, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Elizabeth Siders is asking a judge to modify her $300,000 bond as investigators continue examining the Ohio "House of Horrors" case involving 16 children.

As previously reported, in June 2026, authorities rescued 16 neglected children, ranging from 18 months to 18 years old, from a rural home in Ohio, exposing what investigators described as horrifying.

Four adults were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged child endangerment. Elizabeth was one of the adults detained, and at this time, she is believed to be the mother of all 16 children.

During a press briefing, Vinton County Prosecutor Bill Archer said investigators do not yet have all of the children's birth certificates, but declined to elaborate further when asked whether every child had been registered with the state.

"I don’t know that we have all of their birth certificates," Archer said before adding that additional questions about the children's documentation were beyond what he could discuss publicly as the investigation remains ongoing.

Archer also addressed several viral claims circulating online following the children's rescue, pushing back against social media posts alleging some of the children were confined in cages or had their mouths taped shut.

"The problem with social media is you don't have to be telling the truth," Archer said. "It's not truthful. It’s not accurate."