TV News Anchor Defies Station's Warning Against 'Acting Like an Influencer' With Sizzling Red Bikini Photos From Fiji Trip

"I have emailed about this numerous times in the past, but we seem to be going in the wrong direction again," Pohovey reportedly told staffers in a February memo first reported by FTVLive.

"Too many of our social media accounts are being used for foolish nonsense," he continued.

"We don't want dance videos with our staff. We don't want fashion shows, outfits of the day, or other silly content that detracts from you as journalists," Pohovey wrote while adding that "We should never produce such content, and we should absolutely NEVER create such content inside the station, in our newsroom or studios, using our news set as the background."