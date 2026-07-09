TV News Anchor Defies Station's Warning Against 'Acting Like an Influencer' With Sizzling Red Bikini Photos From Fiji Trip
July 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
A Miami TV news anchor with a penchant for posting racy bikini snaps has continued to defy her boss's warning to stop "acting like an influencer," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jenise Fernandez, a former Miss Miami, has a long history of sharing swimsuit photos that have seemingly gotten under the skin of her WPLG-TV news director, Bill Pohovey, who called his employees' posting of thirst-trap photos "cringeworthy."
News Director Warned Employees About Using Social Media For 'Foolish Nonsense'
"I have emailed about this numerous times in the past, but we seem to be going in the wrong direction again," Pohovey reportedly told staffers in a February memo first reported by FTVLive.
"Too many of our social media accounts are being used for foolish nonsense," he continued.
"We don't want dance videos with our staff. We don't want fashion shows, outfits of the day, or other silly content that detracts from you as journalists," Pohovey wrote while adding that "We should never produce such content, and we should absolutely NEVER create such content inside the station, in our newsroom or studios, using our news set as the background."
Pohovey warned that “Your station social media accounts should be used to share news/weather/sports information and help to drive traffic to our newscasts and website."
The newsman scoffed, "But I think these same guidelines apply to personal social media accounts. Whether you are working or not, you still represent the station and must always remember your role as a credible, trusted journalist, not a Kardashian," adding, "Some of what I see is cringeworthy."
"I'm exhausted to have to repeat this, but we are not influencers; we are journalists," Pohovey fumed.
Jenise Fernandez Shares Bikini Photos After Her Boss' Social Media Memo
Days later, Fernandez brazenly posed in a series of photos in a red bikini while on vacation in Fiji.
"Now I know what it feels like to be on @cloud9_fiji," the six-time Emmy winner wrote in the caption.
Several weeks later, Fernandez shared a glossy video from the getaway, including more content in her bikini,
"A floating bar in the middle of the South Pacific where you can drink, eat, snorkel, and just enjoy the beauty of Fiji. Please teleport me back immediately," she longingly wrote in the caption.
The Miami native's Instagram page looks more like that of a travel influencer, showing her on vacations all over the world, often in swimsuits or racy clubbing outfits, interspersed with shots of her on the WPLG news set or on story assignments.
Even Fernandez's station bio proudly boasts that she's been to "30 countries and counting."
News Director Clarifies Comments
Fernanez posted more bikini content in March, with the caption, "Who says Spring Break is only for college students? Miami Beach spring break beach day."
She turned up the heat again in June, showing off her toned figure in a tiny green bikini while soaking up the sun on Marco Island in Florida.
Pohovey clarified to the New York Post on July 8 that the 10 p.m. news anchor's content didn't violate his directive.
"The memo didn't tell employees they couldn't post vacation photos or other daily life activities on their personal social pages," he said in an email to the outlet.
The news boss added, "We do live in Florida, and people wear bikinis on the beach. These photos were tasteful and completely fine."