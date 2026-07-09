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EXCLUSIVE: Principal From Hell — Arkansas School Boss Thrown Behind Bars for Running Alleged 'Kid Fight Club'

Mugshot of Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison
Source: Craighead County Sherrif's Office

Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison is banned from working with kids.

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July 9 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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An Arkansas school administrator earned 30 days behind bars – plus 120 days of house arrest – after prosecutors accused her of being the "ringleader" of a fight club for kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison, 51, owner and director of The Delta Institute for the Developing Brain and the Engage program in Jonesboro, Ark., was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of permitting child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

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Teacher Accused Of Abuse

Photo of Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison
Source: K8 News/YOUTUBE ;Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office

Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison is accused of running a physical and mental 'fight club' for kids.

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According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Morrison was arrested in April 2025 after a pupil's mother reported that her 13-year-old son was mentally and physically abused at school.

A probable cause affidavit states that in school video footage obtained by lawmen through a search warrant, Morrison can be heard telling 18 students circling the juvenile to "put their hands" on him, while also being "seen putting her hands on the child as well as hitting the child with an unknown object."

During the disturbing 30-minute incident, the affidavit states Morrison "berated the child the whole time as she watched many of the other students sitting around the circle punch, kick, and choke the juvenile victim, sitting inside the circle."

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Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison Banned From Working With Kids

Photo of 2 persons giving high five
Source: Pexels

The teacher allegedly gave another student a high five during the attack.

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Authorities said one of the youngsters was given a "high five" by Morrison as she displayed her "pleasure" with the bullying behavior.

The judge handling Morrison's case has prohibited her from working with children in any professional manner in the future and ordered that she surrender her occupational therapy license and any other related certifications, complete a mental health assessment, and follow recommended treatments.

"This resolution ensures that the victims are not required to relive these events through the court process and secures conditions that protect the community going forward," says Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason. "Morrison will no longer be permitted to work with children."

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