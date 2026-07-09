EXCLUSIVE: Principal From Hell — Arkansas School Boss Thrown Behind Bars for Running Alleged 'Kid Fight Club'
July 9 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
An Arkansas school administrator earned 30 days behind bars – plus 120 days of house arrest – after prosecutors accused her of being the "ringleader" of a fight club for kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison, 51, owner and director of The Delta Institute for the Developing Brain and the Engage program in Jonesboro, Ark., was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of permitting child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Teacher Accused Of Abuse
According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Morrison was arrested in April 2025 after a pupil's mother reported that her 13-year-old son was mentally and physically abused at school.
A probable cause affidavit states that in school video footage obtained by lawmen through a search warrant, Morrison can be heard telling 18 students circling the juvenile to "put their hands" on him, while also being "seen putting her hands on the child as well as hitting the child with an unknown object."
During the disturbing 30-minute incident, the affidavit states Morrison "berated the child the whole time as she watched many of the other students sitting around the circle punch, kick, and choke the juvenile victim, sitting inside the circle."
Dr. Mary Tracy Morrison Banned From Working With Kids
Authorities said one of the youngsters was given a "high five" by Morrison as she displayed her "pleasure" with the bullying behavior.
The judge handling Morrison's case has prohibited her from working with children in any professional manner in the future and ordered that she surrender her occupational therapy license and any other related certifications, complete a mental health assessment, and follow recommended treatments.
"This resolution ensures that the victims are not required to relive these events through the court process and secures conditions that protect the community going forward," says Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason. "Morrison will no longer be permitted to work with children."