EXCLUSIVE: Principal From Hell — Arkansas School Boss Thrown Behind Bars for Running Alleged 'Kid Fight Club'

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Morrison was arrested in April 2025 after a pupil's mother reported that her 13-year-old son was mentally and physically abused at school.

A probable cause affidavit states that in school video footage obtained by lawmen through a search warrant, Morrison can be heard telling 18 students circling the juvenile to "put their hands" on him, while also being "seen putting her hands on the child as well as hitting the child with an unknown object."

During the disturbing 30-minute incident, the affidavit states Morrison "berated the child the whole time as she watched many of the other students sitting around the circle punch, kick, and choke the juvenile victim, sitting inside the circle."