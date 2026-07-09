EXCLUSIVE: House of Horrors — New Owner Discovers Three Bodies Rotting Inside Foreclosed Home After Auction Sale

The spooked buyer was the winning bidder for the foreclosed property in Burlington after plunking down an $82,000 deposit — but could get that money back.

In a ghoulish discovery, a new homeowner found the skeletal remains of three people in a Connecticut home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A buyer found three skeletal remains in the home.

Connecticut's Chief Medical Examiner James R. Gill has since identified two of the three bodies as 54-year-old Sally Ann Cash and her son, 23-year-old Brian Cash, who were the previous owners.

The causes of death are pending. The third person was still unidentified at press time.

The property was built in 2002 and last changed hands in 2019. Its listed fair market value was $820,000 and went into foreclosure this past March, court records show.

The home was "in an obvious state of neglect," according to court records, and two "newly erected signs" read "Keep Out" and "Owner Occupied Premises."

Records show "no attempt was made to enter the interior" before the auction.

The home sold for $525,000 on June 6, according to court records.