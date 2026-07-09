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EXCLUSIVE: House of Horrors — New Owner Discovers Three Bodies Rotting Inside Foreclosed Home After Auction Sale

Photo of three skeletal remains
Source: Miguel Collado/UNSPLASH

A new owner found three bodies inside a foreclosed home after purchase.

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July 9 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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In a ghoulish discovery, a new homeowner found the skeletal remains of three people in a Connecticut home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The spooked buyer was the winning bidder for the foreclosed property in Burlington after plunking down an $82,000 deposit — but could get that money back.

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Bodies Finally Identified

Photo of skeletal remains
Source: Jon Butterworth/UNSPLASH

A buyer found three skeletal remains in the home.

Connecticut's Chief Medical Examiner James R. Gill has since identified two of the three bodies as 54-year-old Sally Ann Cash and her son, 23-year-old Brian Cash, who were the previous owners.

The causes of death are pending. The third person was still unidentified at press time.

The property was built in 2002 and last changed hands in 2019. Its listed fair market value was $820,000 and went into foreclosure this past March, court records show.

The home was "in an obvious state of neglect," according to court records, and two "newly erected signs" read "Keep Out" and "Owner Occupied Premises."

Records show "no attempt was made to enter the interior" before the auction.

The home sold for $525,000 on June 6, according to court records.

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New Owner's Grim Discovery

Photo of Burlington Volunteer Fire Department truck
Source: Burlington Volunteer Fire Department/FACEBOOK

The local fire department responded to an alarm in May.

On June 14, the "new homeowner reported finding suspicious remains" in the house, the state police said, adding there was no indication of criminal activity and the deaths appeared to be isolated.

According to court records, the foreclosure process began last August, and the owners reportedly could not be reached.

Authorities believe the property had been abandoned for at least a year, and neighbors said they had not seen the homeowners in years.

Since 2021, the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department had reportedly received multiple calls to the residence, including three medical calls between November and December 2021.

In May, the department responded to an alarm and the home appeared vacant.

"Entry was not made into the residence, and fire department units cleared the scene without incident," according to a statement.

Court Weighs Next Steps

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Photo of a keep out sign
Source: Neve/Pexels

Someone erected 'Keep Out' signs on the property.

An attorney appointed by the court to handle the sale, Christopher Thogmartin, wrote in a legal motion that the bodies were "in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating they had been there for some time."

The attorney asked for "direction" from the court, including returning the winning buyer's deposit if the auction and closing were canceled due to the discovery of the remains.

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