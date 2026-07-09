EXCLUSIVE: Mitch McConnell's Likely GOP Successor Hauls in Over 3 Times More Cash Than Democrat Rival — As Hospitalized Senator's Condition Remains a Mystery

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14, and he has now spent three weeks without being seen by the public.

In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

While not confirmed, McConnell is believed to have potentially suffered a "cardiac arrest," based on audio of first responders.

Nonetheless, the GOP insists he's doing well. In fact, even Scott Jennings, a CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

In the event McConnell were to die in office, it would be up to Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, a democrat, to host the special election quickly. Previously, Beshear had the power to appoint someone to fill the vacancy temporarily, but Kentucky Republicans pushed to change that rule last year.