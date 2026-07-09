EXCLUSIVE: Mitch McConnell's Likely GOP Successor Hauls in Over 3 Times More Cash Than Democrat Rival — As Hospitalized Senator's Condition Remains a Mystery
July 9 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell is set to be replaced in the Senate – either through the scheduled upcoming election or through a potential special election in the event of his death.
The two party nominees are Republican Andy Barr and Democrat Charles Booker. In a red state, it's no shocker Barr is the total frontrunner, but Booker is becoming a real challenger in the race due to the GOP's favorability in Kentucky slipping. Nonetheless, Barr has still managed to secure massive funding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Andy Barr Raises 3 Times More Than Charles Booker
McConnell previously decided not to run for re-election, so the primary candidates already went head-to-head.
Christopher Lee from Foresight Strategic Advisors told Radar, "Booker has raised only $650,000, while Barr has raised more than $2.5 million to date."
While money can be flashy, it doesn't guarantee a win. In fact, Lee pointed out that Barr's campaign does feature some shortcomings "and they aren't minor."
Specifically, Lee worries Trump could be pulling down Barr's chances.
He added, "Trump’s favorability numbers in Kentucky started out strongly positive for the GOP. Six months later, the picture is very different: the double-digit advantage Republicans enjoyed over the last two years has evaporated, and Trump is now essentially even in the state."
Barr Makes Racist Misstep
Additionally, Barr used some of that funding to run an ad, which included "less-than-subtle and incredibly disturbing racist language."
In the advertisement, Barr took aim at DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), calling it "dumb, evil indoctrination." Further, he used the phrase, "it's not a sin to be white." That slogan is similar to language that the Anti-Defamation League considers hate speech.
Lee noted, "Barr took hits from both within GOP and with national/local media. This could be a significant line of attack benefiting Booker."
Charles Booker Safely Wins Primary
While Barr's primary was tough, Booker was "clearly the choice of a more progressive primary electorate," according to Lee. He won 47% of the vote over Amy McGrath.
Nonetheless, recent polling still puts Booker down 11 points, according to Lee.
He explained, "Kentucky’s R+7 registration advantage is the first challenge. Democrats have done significant, meaningful organizing work across the state to close that gap in recent years. But common sense suggests this remains a heavy lift, even in a cycle that may be shaping up as a Democratic tsunami."
McConnell Remains in Hospital
McConnell was hospitalized on June 14, and he has now spent three weeks without being seen by the public.
In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."
While not confirmed, McConnell is believed to have potentially suffered a "cardiac arrest," based on audio of first responders.
Nonetheless, the GOP insists he's doing well. In fact, even Scott Jennings, a CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
In the event McConnell were to die in office, it would be up to Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, a democrat, to host the special election quickly. Previously, Beshear had the power to appoint someone to fill the vacancy temporarily, but Kentucky Republicans pushed to change that rule last year.