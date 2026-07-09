Indiana Man, 36, Chops Off Manhood with Kitchen Knife and Accused of Lighting It on Fire Using Gasoline in Neighbor's Garage

Felts shared the gruesome details with TMZ and claimed his client allegedly placed his severed penis on the floor, covered it with gasoline, and then set it on fire.

The owners of the garage reached out for help after a neighbor alerted them to their engulfed garage. They also noticed that a family member, Peden, was nowhere to be found.

However, while the Fort Wayne Fire Department investigated the fire in the detached garage, police were responding to a reported stabbing. According to court documents from the May 6 incident, when Fort Wayne police encountered Peden, he claimed he was the victim of a stabbing and alleged he had been threatened the day before.

However, things fell apart for Peden when he reached the hospital, as he allegedly told investigators the truth about his self-mutilation.