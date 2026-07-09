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Indiana Man, 36, Chops Off Manhood with Kitchen Knife and Accused of Lighting It on Fire Using Gasoline in Neighbor's Garage

Photo of crime scene, Mugshot of Christopher Peden
Source: Allen County Indiana Sheriff's Department; magnific

Christopher Peden allegedly cut off his own penis in a gruesome crime scene.

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July 9 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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An Indiana man allegedly chopped off his manhood with a kitchen knife, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and then proceeded to light it on fire.

According to Christopher Peden's attorney, David Felts, the man's horror show kicked off after he walked inside a neighbor's garage in Fort Wayne.

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Details of the Bloody Scene

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Mugshot of Christopher Peden
Source: Allen County Indiana Sheriff's Department

Christopher Peden allegeldy chopped off his own penis.

Felts shared the gruesome details with TMZ and claimed his client allegedly placed his severed penis on the floor, covered it with gasoline, and then set it on fire.

The owners of the garage reached out for help after a neighbor alerted them to their engulfed garage. They also noticed that a family member, Peden, was nowhere to be found.

However, while the Fort Wayne Fire Department investigated the fire in the detached garage, police were responding to a reported stabbing. According to court documents from the May 6 incident, when Fort Wayne police encountered Peden, he claimed he was the victim of a stabbing and alleged he had been threatened the day before.

However, things fell apart for Peden when he reached the hospital, as he allegedly told investigators the truth about his self-mutilation.

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Christopher Peden 'Wanted to Be Truthful'

The bloody scene occurred inside a neighbor's garage.
Source: magnific

The bloody scene occurred inside a neighbor's garage.

Peden had investigators he was "dishonest" about what went down and he "wanted to be truthful," according to court documents. The 36-year-old allegedly explained he went to the garage and "harmed himself" by "cutting off his penis."

The nightmare continued when, according to Peden, he then "set it on fire on the floor of the garage just inside the door." Some of the evidence collected by investigators from the garage included four lighters, a gas container, and a kitchen knife.

Peden was taken to the Allen County Jail, where he was charged with arson. According to the outlet, Peden is no longer in custody after his bond was set at $10,000.

Felts revealed Peden is now in stable condition, and noted he is looking into his client's mental state at the time of his alleged self-harm.

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Another Shocking Scene in Los Angeles

Peden had first claimed someone else had stabbed him.
Source: magnific

Peden had first claimed someone else had stabbed him.

The shocking incident in Indiana comes just months after another man, this time in Los Angeles, also cut off his penis on the city streets in the middle of the night.

Ryan Dexter Sutherland, according to a medical examiner's report, used a pocketknife and inflicted himself with more than 20 stab wounds, which included his neck, abdomen, forearms, wrists, and genitalia. A toxicology report revealed the 31-year-old was high on meth and MDMA.

Video from the graphic scene showed a white tent over Sutherland's body, as a large puddle of blood lay near his body. The victim's clothes were spotted on the ground next to him.

According to a journalist for OnScene TV, at the time, Sutherland had taken off his clothing and had begun walking before collapsing.

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Peden, who allegedly set his own manhood on fire, was charged with arson.
Source: magnific

Peden, who allegedly set his own manhood on fire, was charged with arson.

The medical examiner ruled Sutherland's death a suicide due to multiple "sharp force injuries." According to Sutherland's aunt, the victim had never previously threatened or attempted suicide.

However, she noted he had a history of drug use and had been to rehab.

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