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Home > Exclusives > Kendall Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: 'Proceed With Caution, Kendall!' — Pals Warn Lovestruck Jenner to Pump the Brakes With Aussie Casanova Jacob Elordi

kendall jenner warned slow down romance jacob elordi
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is being warned to slow down her romance with Jacob Elordi amid concern.

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June 12 2026, Updated 8:00 a.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner is hot and heavy with Aussie playboy Jacob Elordi – and pals are urging her to slow her roll!

RadarOnline.com can reveal that with their "friends with benefits" arrangement getting super serious, insiders warned the Wuthering Heights hunk, 28, will break the 30-year-old supermodel's heart.

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Kendall Wary of Jacob's Reputation

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An insider said Kendall Jenner's relationship with Jacob Elordi has become more intense than she expected.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider said Kendall Jenner's relationship with Jacob Elordi has become more intense than she expected.

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"Jacob is incredibly charming and he's very zeroed in on Kendall. He's been pouring all his attention on her and it's intoxicating," shared an insider.

"Going into this, Kendall vowed she'd stay grounded because she's well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation. But it's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting."

With Elordi's dating history, Jenner is smart to stay on her toes, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Elordi – an Oscar nominee for 2025's Frankenstein – has dated actress Joey King and model Kaia Gerber, been linked to his Euphoria costar Zendaya and has had an on-off relationship with influencer Olivia Jade.

But Jenner is no slouch in the dating game.

The leggy runway beauty was most recently linked to Bad Bunny and previously dated NBA player Devin Booker. She's also been linked to Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.

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Romance Quickly Turned Serious

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Sources said Jacob Elordi wants to spend all his time with Kendall Jenner.
Source: LISA OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Sources said Jacob Elordi wants to spend all his time with Kendall Jenner.

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In late April, an insider dished she and Jacob had "been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months."

The two were spotted chatting at a post-Oscars bash in March and were reportedly at the Coachella fest together.

Most recently, they were at a family-run farm on the Hawaiian island of Kauai where they stayed at a luxury resort. After that getaway, they were spotted in Los Angeles on May 14.

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Friends Fear Kendall's Swept Away

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Family and friends are reportedly urging Kendall Jenner not to get too swept away by Jacob Elordi.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Family and friends are reportedly urging Kendall Jenner not to get too swept away by Jacob Elordi.

"Jacob wants to be with Kendall all the time," said a source.

"He's much more emotionally intelligent than people would expect and loves to have deep conversations. They're on the same page about so many things.

"Besides that, they're jumping from one great place to the next. It's like a nonstop holiday and when they aren't together, Jacob is all Kendall talks about.

"It's very out of character for her. She's usually so detached and independent.

"It's got her family and friends worried. They're telling Kendall she needs to keep things in perspective and not get too swept away."

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