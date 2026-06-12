EXCLUSIVE: 'Proceed With Caution, Kendall!' — Pals Warn Lovestruck Jenner to Pump the Brakes With Aussie Casanova Jacob Elordi

"Jacob is incredibly charming and he's very zeroed in on Kendall. He's been pouring all his attention on her and it's intoxicating," shared an insider.

"Going into this, Kendall vowed she'd stay grounded because she's well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation. But it's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting."

With Elordi's dating history, Jenner is smart to stay on her toes, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Elordi – an Oscar nominee for 2025's Frankenstein – has dated actress Joey King and model Kaia Gerber, been linked to his Euphoria costar Zendaya and has had an on-off relationship with influencer Olivia Jade.

But Jenner is no slouch in the dating game.

The leggy runway beauty was most recently linked to Bad Bunny and previously dated NBA player Devin Booker. She's also been linked to Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.