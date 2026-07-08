Prince Harry Faces Eye-Watering Legal Bill After Humiliating Phone Hacking Case Loss — as Fans Joke Wife Meghan Markle 'Will Have to Sell A Lot More Jam'

Judge Matthew Nicklin rejected all 97 claims in the invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by Harry and six others against ANL. The case began in 2022 and concluded when the jurist handed down a crushing legal blow to the Duke and other plaintiffs, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley.

When asked about the humiliating ruling during an appearance on The Royalist's July 7 podcast, royal author Valentine Low quipped, "First reaction: Meghan is going to have to sell a whole lot more jam," referring to Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and her much-derided As Ever fruit spread.

"More seriously, Harry's not got that kind of money. So, one does wonder, who's bankrolling this court case? Because there's no way Harry's got all those millions to pay all those legal costs," the Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor author noted.