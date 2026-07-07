Prince Harry Suffers Embarrassing Court Loss as Phone Hacking Case Against Tabloid Is Tossed After Three-Month London Trial
July 7 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's departure from the Royal Family was not without fallout, including a scuffle with British tabloid the Daily Mail.
However, claims that the publishers, Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), obtained information about high-profile figures through illegal means – such as phone hacking – were tossed from court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prince Harry's Lawsuit Gets Thrown Out
Harry, 41, was among seven individuals, including Doreen Lawrence, Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Simon Hughes, who filed the complaint in October 2022.
They alleged reporters engaged in phone hacking, bugging cars and homes and stole medical records and bank details via private investigators.
The lawsuit named dozens of journalists and private investigators, who the complainants claimed engaged in “clear, systematic and sustained use of unlawful information-gathering."
However, Justice Matthew Nicklin decided they failed to provide evidence of these alleged techniques. In a 436-page written verdict, the justice concluded that if there existed a way to legally obtain the information, then the court could not determine with certainty an illegal method was used.
Daily Mail Claims Victory for Free Press
The Daily Mail celebrated the court's decision as they pressed forward with their journalistic efforts.
A spokesperson said, “This is a magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail’s journalism. For some of the most outrageous allegations made when the case was launched in a blaze of publicity four years ago – placing bugs in people’s cars and homes, listening to calls as they were made and illicitly accessing bank accounts – no credible evidence was ever presented."
“The reputations of our decent and hard-working journalists were terribly impugned, and today they have been exonerated. As the judgment clearly shows, every single article was legitimately sourced," the statement continued. "The court's decision could stick Harry and other complainants with a £50million bill as the publishers attempt to recoup legal costs."
Former Editor Feels 'Sad' for 'Confused' Harry
Former long-serving editor Paul Dacre said in a statement, "I feel sorry for the way a confused and angry young man has been drawn into this case."
Dacre also claimed Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was a fan of the tabloid.
"We were her paper. We took her side in her acrimonious break up with Charles," he added. "She and I would speak and meet. The Mail’s superb royal reporter was her friend and confidante."
The media figure further alleged the claims were a part of a "conspiracy" intent on destroying the paper.
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Harry Previously Won a Lawsuit Against Daily Mirror
Harry previously won a lawsuit against the Mail's competitor, the Daily Mirror, published by Mirror Group Newspapers. In December 2023, a judge determined some published articles from the outlet were the result of phone hacking and other unlawful information-gathering techniques.
Mirror Group Newspapers is owned by British company Reach PLC., formerly known as Trinity Mirror.
Harry also sued a third major British tabloid, The Sun, owned by News Group Newspapers. They reached a settlement in 2025. The company apologized for "serious intrusion" and admitted to "incidents of unlawful activity" done by private investigators working on behalf of the outlet.