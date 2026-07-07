Prince Harry Suffers Embarrassing Court Loss as Phone Hacking Case Against Tabloid Is Tossed After Three-Month London Trial

Harry, 41, was among seven individuals, including Doreen Lawrence, Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Simon Hughes, who filed the complaint in October 2022.

They alleged reporters engaged in phone hacking, bugging cars and homes and stole medical records and bank details via private investigators.

The lawsuit named dozens of journalists and private investigators, who the complainants claimed engaged in “clear, systematic and sustained use of unlawful information-gathering."

However, Justice Matthew Nicklin decided they failed to provide evidence of these alleged techniques. In a 436-page written verdict, the justice concluded that if there existed a way to legally obtain the information, then the court could not determine with certainty an illegal method was used.