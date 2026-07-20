Trump Faces Backlash for Attending World Cup Game as U.S. Troops Are Killed Amid Escalating Iran War
July 20 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's appearance at the World Cup wasn't well-received, especially given recent international tensions.
The 80-year-old showed up to the soccer match final and sat in a suite alongside his wife, Melania Trump, as Argentina and Spain went head-to-head. However, critics were quick to light up the controversial figure online, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Donald Trump's World Cup Appearance Sparks Controversy
After Trump was photographed relaxing at the match, critics raised their concerns online.
Senior Fellow at Center for European Policy Analysis Olga Lautman wrote on X, "Ridiculous that Trump is at the World Cup as U.S. troops are being killed from his spiraling Iran war."
Another person replied, "He adds nothing good to anything," as a third person jabbed, "Disgraceful POS. Ruins everything; he is despised."
Iranian Hostilities Escalate While Trump Watches Game
Trump's moment of leisure comes amid the ongoing hostilities in Iran.
The president first directly struck Iranian territory on February 28 in a joint strike launched with Israel. Iran responded with hostility toward both nations, leading to the death of American servicemembers – a toll that has now hit 17 American lives lost. Additionally, there have been around 430 injuries from the conflict.
On Saturday, July 18, while the World Cup's third-place match was held, two members of the United States military were confirmed dead by U.S. Central Command. They were killed on Friday while defending against Iranian ballistic missiles and drone attacks in Jordan.
However, the loss appeared to be higher from that incident as another service member was reported missing. The military also reported finding "unidentified remains," suggesting there could be an additional death.
In the past three weeks alone, Iranian authorities have reported at least 50 casualties from the United States' strikes.
Trump Responds to American Death Toll
Trump responded to the death of the American soldiers, calling it a "a very sad thing." However, he showed no plan to slow down on the war and aggression.
Instead, he reaffirmed his commitment, driven by a desire to keep nuclear weapons out of the country. He said, "We’re never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."
After the World Cup, he celebrated further advances made by the United States, telling reporters, "We hit them very hard again tonight."
Trump's Enthusiasm Apparently Drained
Some people noted Trump appeared disinterested during the World Cup, despite his communications team drumming up hype about his appearance online.
"He looks asleep," one person wrote online. Another critic said, "He's sleeping again."
Trump came under similar fire after an appearance at Madison Square Garden to watch an NBA Finals game in support of the New York Knicks. Despite all of the excitement, in some clips from the basketball game, Trump appeared to doze off.
It's not just sporting events that seemingly have the commander in chief down, either. The public worried that even some of Trump's more serious political appearances have been approached with exhaustion.