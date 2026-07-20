Trump Faces Backlash for Attending World Cup Game as U.S. Troops Are Killed Amid Escalating Iran War

The 80-year-old showed up to the soccer match final and sat in a suite alongside his wife, Melania Trump , as Argentina and Spain went head-to-head. However, critics were quick to light up the controversial figure online, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

President Donald Trump 's appearance at the World Cup wasn't well-received, especially given recent international tensions.

Another person replied, "He adds nothing good to anything," as a third person jabbed, "Disgraceful POS. Ruins everything; he is despised."

Senior Fellow at Center for European Policy Analysis Olga Lautman wrote on X, "Ridiculous that Trump is at the World Cup as U.S. troops are being killed from his spiraling Iran war."

After Trump was photographed relaxing at the match, critics raised their concerns online.

Trump's moment of leisure comes amid the ongoing hostilities in Iran.

The president first directly struck Iranian territory on February 28 in a joint strike launched with Israel. Iran responded with hostility toward both nations, leading to the death of American servicemembers – a toll that has now hit 17 American lives lost. Additionally, there have been around 430 injuries from the conflict.

On Saturday, July 18, while the World Cup's third-place match was held, two members of the United States military were confirmed dead by U.S. Central Command. They were killed on Friday while defending against Iranian ballistic missiles and drone attacks in Jordan.

However, the loss appeared to be higher from that incident as another service member was reported missing. The military also reported finding "unidentified remains," suggesting there could be an additional death.

In the past three weeks alone, Iranian authorities have reported at least 50 casualties from the United States' strikes.