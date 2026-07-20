Kristi Noem's 'Wasteful' $1Billion Self-Deportation Ploy Nearly Fell Apart After Firm Missed Basic Deadline in Embarrassing Mishap

According to the PunchUp Substack, the $1billion program risked being gutted after Salus Worldwide Solutions made an embarrassing mishap and missed the June 30 deadline to file its annual report with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. The fumble resulted in the firm being listed as "Not in Good Standing" and "Pending Inactive."

While the situation was rectified, the company has yet to save face, as Salus may have to re-compete for the remainder of the $915million Project Homecoming contract, which Democrat Bennie Thompson went off about to Markwayne Mullin. Mullin replaced Noem after she was fired by Trump earlier this year.

Thompson demanded that Mullin "take immediate action to stop this wasteful and corrupt spending" and "cancel" Salus' contract.

Three employees left the company within days of one another in May. And two other employees reportedly quit two months before that.