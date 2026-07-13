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Home > News > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski in Hot Water Over Government Contracts Chaos — After His Alleged 'Reign of Terror'

Photo of Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem's rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, has found himself in hot water.

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July 13 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem can't seem to keep her name out of scandals, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, is now being accused of mishandling government contracts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, evidence has been discovered suggesting Lewandowski personally signed certain contracts or had knowledge of approvals, despite not being a full-time federal government official.

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Government Contracts Scandal Revealed

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Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski is being investigated over allegations he signed government contracts despite not being a full-time official.

The publication reported that Lewandowski's alleged involvement in the contracting process left the Department of Homeland Security, which reviewed the records, stunned.

Sources claimed Markwayne Mullin, who replaced Noem as Homeland Security Secretary after she was fired by President Trump, and White House officials have received briefings on the investigation. However, Lewandowski's camp has already denied he signed off on contracts, and also claimed he was never contacted about an ongoing investigation.

Lewandowski, who was a special advisor at the DHS, was reportedly branded the "shadow secretary" among employees for his apparent overbearing behavior and influence. According to a previous New York Times report, Lewandowski made his presence known at the department and was said to rule with an iron fist.

The 52-year-old was believed to have gone up and down the DHS corridors checking nameplates on empty desks, which left "terrified" employees doing all they could to confirm they were at work, including leaving Post-it notes with explanations reading, "In a meeting. In the restroom."

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Corey Lewandowski's 'Reign of Terror'

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski was a special adviser at the Department of Homeland Security while rumored lover Noem was in charge.

Insiders previously described his tenure as a "reign of terror" and claimed Lewandowski "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

Lewandowski was also accused of terrorizing staff with his "quick temper." Lewandowski allegedly bragged he could "do whatever" he wanted while working in government because Trump had his back.

"I'm not worried. I do whatever the f--- I want. DJT will pardon me," Lewandowski reportedly told a source at the New York Post in 2025.

According to another source, Lewandowski "was telling people he was going to get [a] pardon so he didn't have to worry." Once again, Lewandowski shut down the claims, and noted he "never asked for a pardon and have no reason to receive one..."

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Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's Rumored Romance

Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski's camp has denied he signed any contracts.

It had also been reported that Lewandowski took meetings in Noem's office and received a copy of Trump's sensitive President's Daily Brief, which he had access to each day.

Lewandowski and Noem have repeatedly denied claims they are lovers, with the former Homeland Security Secretary even responding to the rumors in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

After Noem was asked if she ever had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, she accused lawmakers of spreading "tabloid garbage." She also accused Rep. Jared Moskowitz of attacking "conservative women" and calling them "stupid" or "sluts."

Noem's husband, Bryon, sat behind her throughout the entire heated exchange.

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Kristi Noem's Marriage Headache

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Photo of Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Kristi Noem has since reportedly divorced her husband, Bryon.

Noem has since divorced her husband, according to her mother, after her marriage appeared to fall apart following the bombshell leak of Bryon's secret life.

Earlier this year, Bryon's sexual interests and kinks, including wearing fake breasts and allegedly sending fetish models thousands of dollars, were exposed.

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Noem's mother, Corinne Arnold, told the Daily Mail.

The former couple tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed three kids. According to a previous report, Bryon praised the heavily augmented appearances of fetish models and is said to have even wanted to marry one.

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