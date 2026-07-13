Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski in Hot Water Over Government Contracts Chaos — After His Alleged 'Reign of Terror'

The publication reported that Lewandowski's alleged involvement in the contracting process left the Department of Homeland Security, which reviewed the records, stunned.

Sources claimed Markwayne Mullin, who replaced Noem as Homeland Security Secretary after she was fired by President Trump, and White House officials have received briefings on the investigation. However, Lewandowski's camp has already denied he signed off on contracts, and also claimed he was never contacted about an ongoing investigation.

Lewandowski, who was a special advisor at the DHS, was reportedly branded the "shadow secretary" among employees for his apparent overbearing behavior and influence. According to a previous New York Times report, Lewandowski made his presence known at the department and was said to rule with an iron fist.

The 52-year-old was believed to have gone up and down the DHS corridors checking nameplates on empty desks, which left "terrified" employees doing all they could to confirm they were at work, including leaving Post-it notes with explanations reading, "In a meeting. In the restroom."