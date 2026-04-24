EXCLUSIVE: Kristi Noem Crushed Again — Full Story of Axed Homeland Security Honcho's Husband's Cross-Dressing Drama

Weeks after Noem, 54, was canned as DHS secretary by President Donald Trump and given the consolation prize position of special envoy for the Shield of the Americas – a newly created coalition of countries tasked with securing the Western hemisphere – photos and messages emerged suggesting her spouse, Bryon Noem , regularly slipped into tight pants and flaunted a faux rack, while feeding his alleged fetishes with cam girls.

Axed Homeland Security honcho Kristi Noem has suffered yet another humiliating blow as leaked photos appear to show her hunky hubby of 34 years is a secret cross-dresser with a penchant for sporting huge hooters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bryon, 56, reportedly exchanged gushing notes with at least three women from the bimbofication scene, in which babes significantly boost their busts.

Cam girl Lydia Love, 28, claimed Bryon paid her around $5,000 over the past two years to dominate him online. She said the insurance mogul whined about his stressful life and liked to show off his big fake boobs and be ordered to bend over and spank himself.

Kristi's spokesperson said the rattled Republican was "devastated" by the emergence of the pics, adding that the family was "blindsided."

But Love believes: "There is no way in hell that she did not know."