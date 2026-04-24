EXCLUSIVE: Kristi Noem Crushed Again — Full Story of Axed Homeland Security Honcho's Husband's Cross-Dressing Drama
April 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Axed Homeland Security honcho Kristi Noem has suffered yet another humiliating blow as leaked photos appear to show her hunky hubby of 34 years is a secret cross-dresser with a penchant for sporting huge hooters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Weeks after Noem, 54, was canned as DHS secretary by President Donald Trump and given the consolation prize position of special envoy for the Shield of the Americas – a newly created coalition of countries tasked with securing the Western hemisphere – photos and messages emerged suggesting her spouse, Bryon Noem, regularly slipped into tight pants and flaunted a faux rack, while feeding his alleged fetishes with cam girls.
Scandal Explodes Over Secret Online Life
Bryon, 56, reportedly exchanged gushing notes with at least three women from the bimbofication scene, in which babes significantly boost their busts.
Cam girl Lydia Love, 28, claimed Bryon paid her around $5,000 over the past two years to dominate him online. She said the insurance mogul whined about his stressful life and liked to show off his big fake boobs and be ordered to bend over and spank himself.
Kristi's spokesperson said the rattled Republican was "devastated" by the emergence of the pics, adding that the family was "blindsided."
But Love believes: "There is no way in hell that she did not know."
The Fall From Grace
Tight-lipped Bryon confided he'll share his side of the story "at some point."
Some said the scandal is the sour cherry on top of a shocking fall from grace for the former governor of South Dakota.
Kristi was derisively dubbed ICE Barbie by critics for her glam appearances while promoting her involvement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.
Kristi's Intense Backlash
She also faced backlash after the deaths of two ICE protesters – U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Preti – who were fatally shot by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.
But sources said the final nail in the coffin was when Kristi suggested Trump had approved a $220million taxpayer-funded ad campaign touting America's border security efforts.
Trump later said: "I never knew anything about it."