Bryon Noem Sent Busty Porn Stars Thousands to Feed His Kink — As Fired 'ICE Barbie' Wife Kristi Racked Up Debt and Took Out Millions in Loans to Support Couple's Lifestyle
April 15 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Bryon Noem’s cash-splashing to fuel his bizarre “bimbofication” obsession has plunged him and wife Kristi Noem into a financial tailspin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo now appears to be deeply in debt, despite the former DHS Secretary's long political career, having taken out a massive $2.6million in loans. An itemized list now reveals how the couple made money and how Bryon blew through their cash on his fetish.
Money In, Money Out
As the head of the Homeland Security department, Kristi had to file a 2025 Office of Government Ethics public disclosures.
While the public servant and her husband were bringing in plenty of money, it was going out the door just as fast.
According to Kristi's disclosures, Bryon received a $1,135,000 salary and an LLC distribution from his South Dakota-based insurance company. As governor of the Mount Rushmore State from 2019 until she was nominated DHS Secretary in 2025, Kristi earned six figures, with a salary of $241,519 in her final year in office. She also received nearly $180K as advances for two books.
Between 2020 and 2022, the pair took out six different loans totaling $2.6million, including ones for their home and business. The highest was a $1,000,000, 10-year mortgage from Reliabank secured against their commercial property at 4.59 percent, according to paperwork obtained by The Daily Mail.
Bryon Noem Spent 'Tens of Thousands' on 'Bimbofication' Model Nicole Raccagno
The outlet reviewed accounts belonging to the couple, which showed that crossdressing Bryon paid Nicole Raccagno, the first "bimbification" model to come forward about his big-breasted fantasies, a whopping $30,000.
The blonde bombshell who sports a 38N bust claimed that Bryon spent "tens of thousands" of dollars on her. That included $250 a month for VIP OnlyFans subscriber content, including private messaging at $20 per minute for video chats.
Raccagno revealed Bryon paid her $1,500 a month for racy videos, often of her undressing.
Bryon Noem Paid for Plastic Surgery, Luxury Goods and More for Fetish Model
Bryon also allegedly spent $2,000 to further bimbofy Raccago by having her bust enhanced to a massive 2,500cc, and splashed out money for luxury goods, including designer shoes and handbags.
"He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money," the Las Vegas-based model boasted.
Bryon Noem Spent Thousands on a Dominatrix
A second bimbofication model, dominatrix Shy Sotomayor, also claimed Bryon spent big bucks on messages between the pair, where he expressed his desire to become a very busty woman.
Sotomayor, who goes by the professional name Raelynn Riley, said that she and the former rancher had been in contact since 2016. She initially charged him $15 minute for their chats, which Sotomayor said involved her stuffing her 2500cc breast implants into tight latex and leather material.
The s-- worker claimed Bryon paid her a whopping $7,600 in November 2025 alone, due to their near-daily conversations about everything from how unhappy he was at home to a gender transition.
However, he bailed at the last minute when they were finally supposed to meet in person, which would have cost Bryon $20K.