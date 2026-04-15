Bryon Noem Sent Busty Porn Stars Thousands to Feed His Kink — As Fired 'ICE Barbie' Wife Kristi Racked Up Debt and Took Out Millions in Loans to Support Couple's Lifestyle

As the head of the Homeland Security department, Kristi had to file a 2025 Office of Government Ethics public disclosures.

While the public servant and her husband were bringing in plenty of money, it was going out the door just as fast.

According to Kristi's disclosures, Bryon received a $1,135,000 salary and an LLC distribution from his South Dakota-based insurance company. As governor of the Mount Rushmore State from 2019 until she was nominated DHS Secretary in 2025, Kristi earned six figures, with a salary of $241,519 in her final year in office. She also received nearly $180K as advances for two books.

Between 2020 and 2022, the pair took out six different loans totaling $2.6million, including ones for their home and business. The highest was a $1,000,000, 10-year mortgage from Reliabank secured against their commercial property at 4.59 percent, according to paperwork obtained by The Daily Mail.