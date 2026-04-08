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Home > News > Melania Trump

Melania's Mile-High Move: First Lady Trump Will Get VIP Access to Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's $70Million Private Jet

split image of Melania Trump and Kristi Noem
Source: mega

The Trump administration is keeping a $70M jet tied to Kristi Noem after her exit from Homeland Security.

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April 8 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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The Trump administration is reportedly holding onto a controversial luxury jet tied to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and First Lady Melania Trump is set to benefit from it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The decision comes just weeks after Kristi's ousting, as scrutiny continues to swirl around her spending and headline-making controversies.

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Luxury Jet Drama

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image of The luxury aircraft was originally justified for immigration operations but quickly sparked backlash.
Source: mega

The luxury aircraft was originally justified for immigration operations but quickly sparked backlash.

Despite distancing from Noem, officials have opted to keep the $70 million aircraft acquired during her time at the White House, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The jet – a customized Boeing 737 – was initially justified as a tool for high-level immigration enforcement missions.

But the plane's over-the-top features quickly raised eyebrows. Outfitted with a bedroom, showers, a kitchen, flat-screen TVs and even a bar, the aircraft resembles a flying penthouse more than a standard government jet.

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Melania's VIP Access

image of Melania Trump is now expected to get VIP access to the high-end jet for official travel.
Source: mega

Melania Trump is now expected to get VIP access to the high-end jet for official travel.

Now, the aircraft is expected to be repurposed for broader use – including travel tied to the first lady’s office. Sources say Melania will have access to the jet for official trips, giving her a significant upgrade from traditional government travel options.

Donald Trump has repeatedly hyped her public image during recent White House appearances. At the White House Easter Egg roll, a child pointed at Melania and awkwardly asked, "Who is that?"

Trump responded, per The Daily Beast: "She's a movie star. She came in from Hollywood to be here."

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Kristi Noem's Scandal-Plagued Exit

image of Kristi faced mounting criticism over spending and controversies during her time in office.
Source: mega

Kristi Noem faced mounting criticism over spending and controversies during her time in office.

The jet's continued use comes after Noem's turbulent run in Washington. Her position was marked by backlash over aggressive immigration tactics, high-dollar ad campaigns and questions surrounding how taxpayer money was being spent.

She also faced ongoing attention over her alleged relationship with longtime Trump ally Corey Lewandowski, adding another layer of controversy to her time in office.

The aircraft itself became a symbol of those concerns, with critics claiming funds intended for enforcement efforts were redirected toward luxury travel and optics-driven initiatives.

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image of Allegations about her husband's behavior added another layer of scrutiny to her personal life.
Source: @kristinoem/Instagram

Allegations about her husband's behavior added another layer of scrutiny to her personal life.

However, the controversies didn’t stop at her time in office. Reports also surfaced involving her husband, Bryon Noem, who was accused of sending explicit images – including photos of himself wearing fake breasts and tight clothing – to adult performers.

He allegedly paid thousands of dollars in connection with the exchanges. Recently, a fetish model stepped forward and claimed Bryon lavished her with gifts and made repeated romantic promises despite still being married.

Nicole Raccagno alleged in a tell-all interview with the Daily Mail that Bryon told her, "You're the one I love," and even asked her to marry him. She also claimed he funded cosmetic procedures and showered her with expensive items.

"He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride," she said.

The model added that he contacted her as recently as March, allegedly messaging: "Would love to marry you."

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