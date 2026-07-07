Kristi Noem Suffers Fresh Embarrassment as Replacement Urges Officials to 'Remove' Fired Homeland Secretary's Airport Videos From Existence
July 7 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Any evidence Kristi Noem was the Secretary of Homeland Security appears to be slowly being deleted from existence, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and her replacement, Markwayne Mullin, is making it clear this is his position now.
According to a report, Mullin's office has asked border officials to confirm airport videos featuring Noem have been removed and booted.
'Please Kindly Remove Them'
In an email sent from Mullin's camp to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the new Secretary of Homeland Security inquires about his predecessor's presence at airports.
"If so, please kindly remove them as soon as possible and provide confirmation of removal," the email, sent last week, noted, as Noem is now suffering from fresh embarrassment.
Noem was the face of President Trump's mass deportation plan until this March, when she was fired and appointed to a new, made-up role. While Trump claimed Noem "served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results," the 54-year-old is said to have left her boss raging during her tenure, which received brutal backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.
Most notably, Noem's department dropped $220million on a now-infamous ad campaign, which included the ousted figure riding a horse near Mount Rushmore.
Krisi Noem's Ad Nightmare
The Strategy Group Company, which was hired to film the controversial ad, later released a list of the expenses, including $20,000 in horse rentals.
Noem was also reported to have spent nearly $4,000 on hair and makeup, $52,599 on videography, and $107,405 on labor costs. At the time, Noem had claimed that Trump was well aware of the expensive campaign and had approved it; however, the president would later reveal that he "never knew anything" about the ad.
Sen. John Kennedy would later claim Trump was "not a happy camper" after Noem attempted to convince Congress she had received permission for the project.
Mullin, according to reports, has tried to reverse many of the decisions Noem made while she was at the helm, including booting the fleet of ICE vehicles branded "Protect the Homeland," which agents warned put them at risk. They have since returned to unmarked vehicles.
Repairing FEMA After Kristi Noem's Tenure
While the department has continued to deport unauthorized immigrants in large numbers, and in line with Trump's order, they are not making it as public as it did when Noem was in charge. The public arrest and treatment of some immigrants set off a firestorm of protests, with ICE being called out for its procedures.
Mullin's department has also since backed away from a plan that would have expanded mega-warehouse detention facilities.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly trying to repair damage done to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Noem's efforts to downsize the department. According to sources, FEMA funds had been frozen, and employees had been fired under Noem, limiting the agency's ability to carry out their mission.
"It could take a decade to fix what they broke,” a high-ranking FEMA official told CNN. "And if we have a major disaster this year, we're screwed."
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Noem, who was known as "ICE Barbie," found herself in hot water on more than one occasion during her time, including when she labeled Renee Nicole Good a "domestic terrorist" just an hour after she was shot to death by ICE.
An ex-senior ICE Officer told the New York Times that Noem's response sent a message to his fellow agents that they could "push the limits."
A former associate counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, who called Noem's first DHS town hall "a South Park moment" after she used the theme song Hot Mama.