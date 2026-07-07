Kristi Noem Suffers Fresh Embarrassment as Replacement Urges Officials to 'Remove' Fired Homeland Secretary's Airport Videos From Existence

In an email sent from Mullin's camp to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the new Secretary of Homeland Security inquires about his predecessor's presence at airports.

"If so, please kindly remove them as soon as possible and provide confirmation of removal," the email, sent last week, noted, as Noem is now suffering from fresh embarrassment.

Noem was the face of President Trump's mass deportation plan until this March, when she was fired and appointed to a new, made-up role. While Trump claimed Noem "served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results," the 54-year-old is said to have left her boss raging during her tenure, which received brutal backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.

Most notably, Noem's department dropped $220million on a now-infamous ad campaign, which included the ousted figure riding a horse near Mount Rushmore.