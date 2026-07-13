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Cape Verde's Viral Goalkeeper Just Landed His First Commercial Deal — How Does Cristiano Ronaldo Fit Into the Story?

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Source: Supplied

July 13 2026, Updated 3:14 p.m. ET

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Vozinha, the Cape Verde national team goalkeeper, has partnered with UFL on mobile, an AAA-quality football game backed by Cristiano Ronaldo, after becoming one of the biggest stories in world football. In just a few days, his Instagram following grew from around 50,000 to more than 28 million following a series of standout performances and an emotional reaction that resonated with millions of football fans around the world.

The partnership was announced through Vozinha's official Instagram account and reflects UFL on mobile's ambition to bring together real football stories, the biggest moments in the sport, and interactive gaming experiences.

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"I still can't believe everything that has happened over the last few days. It's an incredible feeling. I'm excited to partner with UFL on mobile and to be part of a project that celebrates the moments and stories that make football special for millions of fans around the world," said Vozinha.

UFL on mobile combines AAA-quality visuals with mobile-optimized gameplay and simplified controls designed for short gaming sessions. Players can enjoy PvP and PvE modes, 4v4 multiplayer, licensed FIFPRO footballers, and adidas content. The game currently features the Open Tournament, a limited-time event that allows players to represent different countries, progress through tournament stages, and earn exclusive rewards.

Just days after expanding its global soft launch, UFL on mobile surpassed 5 million players worldwide. Before its mobile debut, UFL was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, where it has attracted more than 7 million players to date. The project is backed by Cristiano Ronaldo, while Raphinha and Federico Valverde serve as UFL ambassadors.

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