Cape Verde's Viral Goalkeeper Just Landed His First Commercial Deal — How Does Cristiano Ronaldo Fit Into the Story?

Vozinha, the Cape Verde national team goalkeeper, has partnered with UFL on mobile, an AAA-quality football game backed by Cristiano Ronaldo, after becoming one of the biggest stories in world football. In just a few days, his Instagram following grew from around 50,000 to more than 28 million following a series of standout performances and an emotional reaction that resonated with millions of football fans around the world.

The partnership was announced through Vozinha's official Instagram account and reflects UFL on mobile's ambition to bring together real football stories, the biggest moments in the sport, and interactive gaming experiences.