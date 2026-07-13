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Poppy Delevingne Led a Star-Studded Wimbledon Fashion Season — Here's Who Else Showed Up in Style

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Source: Neil Mockford for Getty Images

July 13 2026, Updated 2:14 p.m. ET

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From Bad Bunny to the Beckhams, the 2026 Championships proved once again that Centre Court is as much a runway as it is a court.

Every July, the lawns of the All England Club turn into London's most photographed dress code. This year's edition delivered its usual mix of tradition and surprise — and enough star wattage to fill a red carpet twice over.

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Bad Bunny took a break from his European tour to catch Novak Djokovic's opening match, a full-circle moment after Djokovic turned up to dance at the singer's London concert days earlier. David Beckham kept his annual tradition alive, arriving with his mother, Sandra, in a sharp suit befitting the occasion. Pippa Middleton went pastel, Benedict Cumberbatch went sage-green tailoring alongside wife Sophie Hunter's gingham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads in an ivory shirtdress finished with a matching silk headscarf – one of the season's most repeated accessories on these lawns.

Poppy Delevingne took that same idea in a more personal direction. The lifelong equestrian arrived in a Chloé ensemble finished with a bespoke silk scarf, wrapped through her hair and designed by her along with her stylist, Holly White, and the Premier Jumping League. PJL, being the McCourt Global-backed showjumping venture Delevingne has aligned herself with ahead of its 2027 debut. The perfect quiet luxury accessory has been crowned.

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Source: Neil Mockford for Getty Images
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That's the real story of Wimbledon fashion in 2026: the dress code is unofficial, but it isn't optional, and the best looks are always the ones that work within it rather than around it. A fortnight, a few hundred famous faces, one dress code everyone claims to understand. Delevingne just proved she understands it best.

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